“Virat Kohli is the greatest player”: Shoaib Akhtar lends support to Virat Kohli and advices him to ignore critics

Shoaib Akhtar has come in support of former Indian skipper Virat Kohli, and he has called Virat the greatest player of the last 10 years.

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli has been going through a very rough phase. He last scored a century in any format of the game in 2019 and has been struggling in both red-ball and white-ball formats. Kohli will play the 3rd ODI against England, which will be possibly his last match before the Asia Cup.

There have been a lot of calls about dropping Virat Kohli from the Indian team, but he has been getting support from quite a few cricketers as well. Recently, Babar Azam and Kevin Pietersen came in support of Kohli, and now one more former cricketer has lent his support to Virat.

Shoaib Akhtar lends support to Virat Kohli

Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar has come in support of struggling Virat Kohli. Akhtar has said that there are a lot of talks about Virat getting dropped and all, but he has called Kohli the greatest batsman. He said that Kohli has been one of the best players in the last 10 years, and just 1-2 bad years cannot define his form.

“I am hearing a lot of criticism about Virat Kohli. It is being said that he should be dropped. Virat Kohli is finished, this is right. Virat Kohli is the greatest player, in the last 10 years, if there has been any greatest player, it is Virat. He has 1-2 bad years, he still has scored runs, just the century has not come,” Akhtar said as per quoted by India Today.

Recently, Kapil Dev said that Virat should be dropped from the team. Akhtar said that Kapil Dev is his senior, and he respects his opinion. He called Kapil a legend and said that Dev has the right to voice his opinions and criticize Kohli. Akhtar has advised Kohli to focus on his batting and stay away from social media.

“Virat should focus on his batting, if you do not perform, there is nothing wrong. You should be away from social media and not pay attention to the criticism,” Akhtar added.