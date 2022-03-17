“I wish David Warner would do this a little bit more around the house!!”: Candice Warner jokes about David Warner trying to fix uneven areas of Karachi pitch with hammer

David Warner was using a hammer to fix the uneven areas of Karachi pitch, and Candice Warne joked about it on Twitter.

The 2nd test between Australia and Pakistan ended in a draw in Karachi. After the first innings of Australia, it was looking like a replica of the Rawalpindi test, but in the end, the game had quite a few nerves.

Australia scored 556 runs in the first innings on a flat track, and the memory of the Rawalpindi test got fresh again. However, the Aussie bowlers, led by pacer Mitchell Starc bowled exceptionally well and bundled out Pakistan for just 148 runs. Australia declared their innings for 97 runs in the 2nd innings and gave Pakistan a target of 506 runs.

Pakistan had a rough start to the 2nd innings as well. They lost their first two wickets for 21 runs, but then Abdullah Shafique and Babar Azam settled the innings.

Abdullah Shafique got out at an individual score of 96 runs, but Babar continued his incredible innings. Babar reached his 6th test hundred and the first one in the last 25 months. When it was looking like Babar will definitely reach his double-century, he fell short by just four runs.

The match was heading towards a certain draw, but Nathan Lyon took two wickets in two balls. After dismissing Babar, Lyon took the wicket of Faheem Ashraf on the very next ball. Although, Mohammad Rizwan scored an unbeaten century and secured a draw for Pakistan. Usman Khawaja dropped a catch and that certainly harmed the Australians.

Candice Warner jokes about David Warner

Australian batter David Warner could not do much in the 2nd test at Karachi. He managed to score 36 runs in the first innings, whereas he could just score 7 runs in the second. Although, David Warner was seen fixing the uneven areas of the Karachi pitch by a hammer in a video.

Candice Warner, wife of David Warner, joked about the video and tweeted, “I wish David Warner would do this a little bit more around the house!!”

I wish @davidwarner31 would do this a little bit more around the house!! 🤣🤣 https://t.co/hFhdFGqPTA — Candice Warner (@CandiceWarner31) March 17, 2022

The series is currently leveled at 0-0, and the final game of the series will start on 21 March 2022 in Lahore. David Warner will not be a part of the white-ball series after the test matches.