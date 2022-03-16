Usman Khawaja drop catch today: Khawaja drops Mohammad Rizwan with Australia needing 3 wickets to win Karachi Test

Usman Khawaja drop catch: The Australian batter couldn’t hold on to a straightforward and highly vital catch today.

During the fifth day of the second Test of the ongoing Australia’s tour of Pakistan in Karachi, Australia batter Usman Khawaja erred on the field to drop a catch at a crucial juncture in the match.

It all happened on the last delivery of the 169th over when Pakistan vice-captain Mohammad Rizwan hit a Mitchell Swepson delivery to Khawaja at short cover. Khawaja, who had scored his 11th Test century in the first innings, couldn’t manage to hold on to the ball with his helmet on.

While a reprieve to Rizwan allowed him to complete a his second Test century, it also denied Swepson off his first wicket of the innings despite bowling 53 overs at that point in time.

Having said that, in the larger context, Khawaja’s drop must’ve hurt Australia, who needed three more wickets to win the match. With three more overs remaining in the day, bowling to a Rizwan-less Pakistani lower-order would’ve presented a glance at victory for the visitors.

While Pakistan captain Babar Azam (196) played a glorious career-best innings to receive accolades from across the world, Rizwan also ended up with 104* (177) to power the hosts to an unprecedented draw while chasing a 506-run target at the National Stadium.

With bowling figures of 55-20-112-4, Australia spinner Nathan Lyon was the pick of their bowlers in the second innings. Apart from Lyon, captain Pat Cummins and all-rounder Cameron Green picked two and a wicket respectively.

Usman Khawaja drop catch today

Video to be uploaded soon.

Twitter reactions on Usman Khawaja drop catch:

Not meant to be for Usman Khawaja. #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/Ngb6HV6gu5 — Adam Collins (@collinsadam) March 16, 2022

Dropped catch of the century? #PakvAus — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) March 16, 2022

Australia after @Uz_Khawaja has already called Rawalpindi and Karachi as his hometown and now drops a crucial catch: pic.twitter.com/xC6CWyVNzs — Urva Shafqat (@urvashafqat_) March 16, 2022

For more cricket-related news, click here.