“I would be happy to draft any of 12 platinum players”: Glenn Maxwell expresses excitement around BBL Platinum players draft list

Melbourne Stars captain Glenn Maxwell has said that he will be ready to draft in any of the 12 platinum players in the side.

The 12th edition of the Big Bash League is set to start from 13 December 2022, and this tournament is expected to be grander than ever. David Warner is also back in the BBL, and he will be playing for Sydney Thunder this year. Apart from Warner, an international draft will also take place this season.

The first-ever international draft of the BBL will take place on 28th August, and there are some brand new registrations in the draft. Finally the list of 12 platinum category players have been announced.

Glenn Maxwell expresses excitement around BBL Platinum players

The BBL draft is just a few days away, and the 12 players of the Platinum category are finally revealed by the Big Bash League. In a surprise, Trent Boult, Jason Roy, Sam Billings, Chris Jordan, etc have nominated themselves at the very last time, and they are being put into the platinum category.

In the first round of the draft, only platinum players will be picked based on the selection order decided earlier. Melbourne Stars’ captain Glenn Maxwell has said that he will be happy to draft any of the 12 players nominated in the platinum category.

“I can’t wait for the Draft on Sunday and would be happy to draft any of the 12 platinum players announced today,” Glenn Maxwell said.

Although, the main concern for the teams will be regarding the availability of the players. The majority of the players such as Liam Livingstone, Andre Russell, Rashid Khan, Sam Billings, etc have signed with either of ILT20 League or CSA T20 League, and they are expected to leave the tournament in between.

BBL Draft Platinum player’s list: Faf du Plessis (South Africa), Jason Roy (England), Liam Livingstone (England), Sam Billings (England), Kieron Pollard (West Indies), Andre Russell (West Indies), David Willey (England), Shadab Khan (Pakistan), Dwayne Bravo (West Indies), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Chris Jordan (England), Trent Boult (New Zealand).