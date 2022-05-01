“I would have Alex Hales available for selection”: Rob Key ready to consider Alex Hales for selection in England cricket squad

Alex Hales has been out of the English team for almost three years now, but Rob Key has hinted at a career lifeline for him.

England cricket team is moving under a new era in red-ball after the announcement of Ben Stokes as the new captain of the side. He has replaced Joe Root, who resigned after the West Indies tour.

England have been one of the best sides in the white-ball cricket in the recent past, but there is also scope for improvement. Hales has been smashing runs all over the world in T20 cricket, but he has been constantly ignored in the side.

Hales has scored 2419 ODI runs, courtesy of 6 centuries, whereas he has also scored 1644 T20I runs. In overall T20s, Hales has scored 9471 runs at a smashing strike-rate of 146.08, courtesy of five centuries.

Rob Key ready to consider Alex Hales

Alex Hales has been out of favour in England’s cricket team since the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. Hales was a part of England’s squad for the world cup, but he failed a drug test prior to the tournament. England were forced to take James Vince instead of Hales in the tournament.

England eventually won the tournament, but Alex Hales lost his place permanently in the team. Alex Hales also served a 21-day ban for his drug failure. It is said England’s captain Eoin Morgan is the main man behind Alex Hales’ absence from the team as he was quite disappointed over Hales’ action.

In 2018, Hales was engaged in a night brawl in Bristol, and he was banned along with Ben Stokes. He was then given a chance, but the 2019 incident proved costly to him.

🔹 11 Tests, 70 ODIs, 60 T20Is

🔹 4636 runs including seven centuries

🔹First England batter to make a century in men’s T20Is Happy birthday to Alex Hales 🍰 pic.twitter.com/HgLWwjtJsg — ICC (@ICC) January 3, 2022

However, the new director of English cricket, Rob Key has hinted at a career lifeline for the English opener. Key has said that Hales can certainly be given a chance, but there is no surety as there are a lot of top-order options available on the side.

“I will have to speak to the people involved in that decision, but I would have Alex Hales available for selection,” Key said.

“I think he has done his time. But does that mean he gets in the team? That’s a different debate.”

Alex Hales was selected to play for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022, but he pulled out due to bio-bubble reasons.