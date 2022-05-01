Cricket

“I would have Alex Hales available for selection”: Rob Key ready to consider Alex Hales for selection in England cricket squad

Alex Hales has been out of the English team for almost three years now, but Rob Key has hinted at a career lifeline for him.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
Is MS Dhoni captain in IPL 2022: Why Jadeja handed captaincy to Dhoni in 2022 IPL?
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
Alex Hales has been out of the English team for almost three years now, but Rob Key has hinted at a career lifeline for him.
“I would have Alex Hales available for selection”: Rob Key ready to consider Alex Hales for selection in England cricket squad

Alex Hales has been out of the English team for almost three years now, but…