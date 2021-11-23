“I would step aside and leave that to Tony and Justin”: George Bailey will not involve in Tim Paine’s selection in Ashes 2021-22

Ashes 2021-22: Selection chief George Bailey has confirmed that Justin Langer will take the final call on Tim Paine’s selection in the team.

The situation about Tim Paine’s future is getting tense day by day. After resigning as Australia’s captain after the sexting scandal, the position of Paine is under dark clouds. Shane Warne has urged the selectors to pick Josh Inglis, whereas some of the former stars want him to retire.

However, George Bailey, Australia’s selection chief has said that he won’t vote over Paine’s international future. Bailey and Paine are close friends, and that’s why Bailey wants to stay away from the process. Both Paine and Bailey have played together for Tasmania, whereas they also run a gym business together in Hobart.

Ashes 2021-22: George Bailey will not take a call on Tim Paine

George Bailey has confirmed that Justin Langer and Tony Dodemaide will vote over Paine’s selection in the Ashes 2021.

“If the panel was not in agreeance on Tim’s position going forward, and it was going to come down to a vote, then I would step aside and leave that to Tony and Justin to work through,” Bailey said in Cricket Etc podcast.

“By saying that (he would recuse himself of a vote on Paine), it sounds like Tim is the only close friend I have.”

“But I truly believe that having strong relationships with the players, it just doubly makes sure that I do the job to the best of my ability.”

“I understand the decisions we make have large ramifications both positive and negative for players and their families.”

Great to have George Bailey and Tim Paine on board as our leaders for BBL07! pic.twitter.com/15HUdUNdjs — Nick Cummins (@CricketVicCEO) September 15, 2017

Tim Paine has not played a single game since the Gabba test against India earlier this year. He got operated on his neck and miss the Sheffield Shield games too. However, he is currently playing for the Tasmania 2nd side and he did wicket-keeping without any issues. Cricket Tasmania high-performance manager Simon Insley believes that Paine is ready to play cricket.

“Whenever you go through challenging times you want to be around your mates and do what you do best,” Insley said.

“He’s an exceptional cricketer and he wants to play cricket and get ready for the Ashes.”

“We all know Tim Paine, he is a very determined individual.”

Australia and England will lock horns in the first Ashes test from 8 December 2021 in Brisbane.