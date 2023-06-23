It was on this very day in 2013 that India had defeated England by 5 runs to lift the ICC Champions Trophy for the second time. While their first such victory had seen them sharing the silverware with Sri Lanka in 2002, a title triumph in 2013 was the first instance of an international team winning all the three global white-ball tournaments.

With all these three titles coming under Mahendra Singh Dhoni, a victory exactly a decade ago had made him the first and (so far) the only captain to win ICC T20 World Cup, ICC Cricket World Cup and ICC Champions Trophy. It is worth of a mention that India haven’t won a single ICC event since then despite nine attempts.

A match deeply affected by rain was converted into a T20 after hours of delay in Birmingham that day. Having scored 129/7 in 20 overs after then-England captain Alastair Cook invited India in to bat first, the visitors were certainly not in the best of positions around the halfway mark.

That said, this was exactly where Dhoni and his masterly skills to rotate bowlers came into play. With the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Suresh Raina returning with combined bowling figures of 11-1-58-4, they had played a titular role in reducing England to 124/8 in 20 overs in spite of a potentially game-changing 64-run sixth-wicket partnership between Eoin Morgan and Ravi Bopara.

Dhoni, who had successfully infused a sense of belief among his teammates with respect to defending a low innings total, had also thrived by making Rohit Sharma open the batting in ODIs. For those who don’t know, this tournament was the first time when Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan had opened the batting together for India in an ICC event.

Playing his first-ever major competition, Dhawan had emerged as the Player of the Series to embark on a journey which saw him dominating similar tournaments in the future as well.

ICC Champions Trophy 2013 Final Highlights Of England Innings

While official highlights of the full watch aren’t available on ICC’s website, you can watch ICC Champions Trophy 2013 final highlights of England’s innings by clicking here.

Alternatively, you can watch the full highlights of the match on social media platform Twitter by clicking here.