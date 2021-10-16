Cricket

ICC T20 World Cup Umpires: Full list of Umpires and Match Referees to officiate in the T20 World Cup 2021

ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Umpires: The SportsRush brings you the list of all the officials selected to officiate in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"It’s nice that we have 23 countries"- AlphaTauri's Franz Tost gets an unlikely ally in Aston Martin's Otmar Szfnauer
Next Article
Commentators in 2021 T20 World Cup: Full list of English commentators for ICC T20 World Cup 2021
Cricket Latest News
Commentators in 2021 T20 World Cup: Full list of English commentators for ICC T20 World Cup 2021
Commentators in 2021 T20 World Cup: Full list of English commentators for ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Commentators in 2021 T20 World Cup: The SportsRush present before you a list of commentators…