ICC T20 World Cup Umpires: Full list of Umpires and Match Referees to officiate in the T20 World Cup 2021

ICC T20 World Cup Umpires: The SportsRush brings you the list of all the officials selected to officiate in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.

ICC T20 World Cup will get underway from 17 October in Oman, and the excitement level is on the rise. To get a brilliant and fair game, officials play a very important part in any sport. For the T20 World Cup, ICC has announced a team of 20 officials. There will be 16 umpires and 4 match referees.

However, these appointments are only for the Qualifiers and Super-12 leg of the tournament. The officials for the knockout games will be announced later. There will be neutral umpires in each and every game of the tournament.

Nitin Menon is the only umpire from India, whereas Javagal Srinath is one of the four referees. The veterans like Aleem Dar, Marais Erasmus, and Rod Tucker will be standing in their 6th ICC T20 World Cup.

Nitin Menon will be the only Indian umpire at the T20 World Cup. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 8, 2021

Umpires for India vs Pakistan game

Kumar Dharmasena will be standing in the opening game between Oman vs PNG, whereas Chris Gaffaney will accompany him. Another Sri Lankan, Ranjan Madugalle will be the match referee, whereas Richard Kettleborough will be the third umpire.

In India vs Pakistan game, Marais Erasmus and Chris Gaffaney will be the on-field umpires, whereas Richard Illingworth will be the TV official.

Adrian Griffith said, “We are delighted to be able to call on some of the world’s top officials for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.”

“Our aim is always to appoint the best possible officials, and we have also been able to appoint neutral umpires and referees in all matches. We wish them all the very best, and we are confident they will ensure the smooth conduct of matches.”

ICC T20 World Cup Umpires list in full

Match Referees: David Boon, Jeff Crowe, Ranjan Madugalle, Javagal Srinath.

Umpires: Chris Brown, Aleem Dar, Kumar Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Michael Gough, Adrian Holdstock, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nitin Menon, Ahsan Raza, Paul Reiffel, Langton Rusere, Rod Tucker, Joel Wilson, Paul Wilson.