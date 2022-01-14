ICC U19 World Cup India squad: U19 World Cup 2022 All Teams Squads and Player List

ICC U19 World Cup India squad: Team India will face South Africa in the opening match of the 50-Over World Cup at Guyana in West Indies.

The 14th edition of the Under-19 World Cup 2022 is underway with hosts West Indies taking on Australia in the tournament opener at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. On the other hand, Sri Lanka are up against Scotland from Group D at the Everest Cricket Club Ground in Georgetown.

Our Rising Stars are about to begin their U19 World Cup campaign v Australia U19s.🙌🏾#U19CWC #RisingStarsU19 pic.twitter.com/q7CPWTVL5T — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) January 14, 2022

The tournament will take place from January 14 to February 5, 2022 across four host countries in the Caribbean island, which will see 16 teams competing for the trophy in 48 matches.

India is the most successful team in the tournament’s history, having lifted the coveted silverware four times in 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018. They also finished as runner-ups in 2016 and 2020 edition of the tournament. The Men in Blue lost to Bangladesh in the final of the last World Cup in 2020 against Bangladesh in South Africa.

ICC U19 World Cup India squad

Team India has been placed alongside South Africa, Uganda, and Ireland in Group B. They will begin their campaign against South Africa at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Saturday, January 15.

BCCI’s all-India Junior Selection Committee had announced Team India’s squad on December 19.

Delhi’s young sensation Yash Dhull has been named as the captain of the 17-member Indian Team squad, while Andhra Pradesh’s SK Rasheed was selected as the vice-captain.

India squad

Yash Dhull (c), Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, SK Rasheed (vice-captain), Nishant Sindhu, Siddarth Yadav, Dinesh Bana (wk), Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Raj Angad Bawa, Manav Parakh, Kaushal Tambe, RS Hangargekar, Vasu Vats, Vicky Ostwal, Ravikumar, Garv Sangwan.

Standby players: Rishit Reddy, Uday Saharan, Ansh Gosai, Amit Raj Upadhyay, PM Singh Rathore.

U19 World Cup 2022 All Teams Squads and Player List

Australia: Cooper Connolly (c), Harkirat Bajwa, Aidan Cahill, Joshua Garner, Isaac Higgins, Campbell Kellaway, Corey Miller, Jack Nisbet, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, William Salzmann, Lachlan Shaw, Jackson Sinfield, Tobias Snell, Tom Whitney, Teague Wyllie.

Bangladesh: Rakibul Hasan(c), Prantik Nawrose Nabil(vc), Mahfijul Islam, Iftakhar Hossain Ifti, SM Meherob Hasan, Aich Mollah, Abdulla Al Mamun, Gazi Mohammad Tahjibul Islam, Ariful Islam, Md Fahim, Mohammad Musfik Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Md Ashiqur Zaman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Naimur Rohman Noyon.

Travelling Reserves: Ahosun Habib Leon, Jishan Alam.

England: Tom Prest (c), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Aspinwall, Sonny Baker, Nathan Barnwell, George Bell, Jacob Bethell, Josh Boyden, James Coles, Alex Horton, Will Luxton, James Rew, James Sales, Fateh Singh, George Thomas.

Travelling Reserves: Josh Baker, Ben Cliff.

Afghanistan: Suliman Safi (c), Ijaz Ahmadzai(vc), Mohammad Ishaq(wk) Suliman Arabzai, Bilal Sayeedi, Allah Noor, Muhammadullah, Khyber Wali, Ijaz Ahmad, Izharulhaq Naweed, Noor Ahmad, Faisal Khan, Naweed Zadran, Bilal Sami, Nangyalai Khan, Khalil Ahmad, Abdul Hadi, Bilal Tarin, Shahid Hassani and Younis.

Canada: Mihir Patel(c), Anoop Chima, Arjuna Sukhu, Ethan Gibson, Gavin Niblock, Gurnek Johal Singh, Harjap Saini, Jash Shah, Kairav Sharma, Mohit Prashar, Parmveer Kharoud, Sahil Badin, Sheel Patel, Siddh Lad, Yasir Mahmood.

Non-travelling Reserves: Ayush Singh, Eran Maliduwapathirana, Ramanvir Dhaliwal, Yash Mondkar.

Ireland: Tim Tector (c), Diarmuid Burke, Joshua Cox, Jack Dickson, Liam Doherty, Jamie Forbes, Daniel Forkin, Matthew Humphreys, Philippe le Roux, Scott Macbeth, Nathan McGuire, Muzamil Sherzad, David Vincent, Luke Whelan, Reuben Wilson.

Travelling Reserve: Robbie Millar. Non-travelling Reserves: Ryan Hunter, Ewan Wilson.

Pakistan: Qasim Akram (c), Abdul Faseeh, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Ahmed Khan,Ali Asfand, Arham Nawab, Awais Ali, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah, Irfan Khan Niazi, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Shehzad, Rizwan Mehmood, Zeeshan Zameer.

Travelling Reserves: Ghazi Ghori (wk), Mohammad Zeeshan.

Papua New Guinea: Barnabas Maha(c), Boio Ray, Sigo Kelly, Malcolm Aporo, Toua Boe, Ryan Ani, Aue Oru, Katenalaki Singi, Christopher Kilapat, Junior Morea, Peter Karoho, Patrick Nou, Rasan Kevau, Karoho Kevau, John Kariko.

Non-travelling Reserves: Vele Kariko, Gata Mika, Api.

Scotland*: Charlie Peet (c), Jamie Cairns, Christopher Cole, Aayush Dasmahapatra, Olly Davidson, Sam Elstone, Sean Fischer-Keogh, Gabriel Gallman-Findlay, Jack Jarvis, Rafay Khan, Tom Mackintosh, Muhaymen Majeed, Ruaridh McIntyre, Lyle Robertson, Charlie Tear.

South Africa: George van Heerden (c), Liam Alder, Matthew Boast, Dewald Brevis, Michael Copeland, Ethan Cunningham, Valentine Kitime, Kwena Maphaka, Gerhard Maree, Aphiwe Mnyanda, Andile Simelane, Jade Smith, Kaden Solomons, Joshua Stephenson, Asakhe Tshaka.

Travelling Reserves: Hardus Coetzer, Ronan Hermann, Caleb Seleka.

Sri Lanka: Dunith Wellalage (c), Shevon Daniel, Anjala Bandara, Pawan Pathiraja, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Wanuja Sahan Kumara, Raveen De Silva, Ranuda Somarathne, Malsha Tharupathi, Traveen Mathew, Yasiru Rodrigo, Matheesha Pathirana, Chamidu Wickramasinghe, Vinuja Ranpul, Sakuna Liyanage, Abhisheak Liyanaarachchi, Sadeesh Jayawardena.

Uganda: Pascal Murungi (c), Munir Ismail(vc), Akram Nsubuga, Christopher Kidega, Pius Oloka, Joseph Baguma, Matthew Musinguzi, Ronald Omara, Cyrus Kakuru, Asaba Brian, Isaac Sanyu Ategeka, Ronald Opio, Ronald Lutaaya, Edwin Nuwagaba, Juma Miyagi.

UAE: Alishan Sharafu (C), Kai Smith, Dhruv Parashar, Punya Mehra, Ronak Panoly, Ali Aamer Naseer, Adithya Shetty, Soorya Sathish, Sailles Jaishankar, Vinayak Vijaya Raghavan, Aayan Khan, Aryansh Sharma, Jash Giyanani, Shival Bawa, Nilansh Keswani.

Non-Traveling Reserves: Hassan Khalid, Annant Bhargava, Muhammad Zuhaib, Hamad Mohammed Arshad.

West Indies: Ackeem Auguste (c), Giovonte Depeiza (vc), Onaje Amory, Teddy Bishop, Carlon Bowen-Tuckett, Jaden Carmichael, McKenny Clarke, Rivaldo Clarke, Jordan Johnson, Johann Layne, Anderson Mahase Matthew Nandu, Shaqkere Parris, Shiva Sankar, Isai Thorne.

Travelling Reserves: Anderson Amurdan, Nathan Edward, Andel Gordon, Vasant Singh, Kevin Wickham.

Zimbabwe: Emmanuel Bawa (c), Brian Bennet, David Bennet, Victor Chirwa, Mgcini Dube, Alex Falao, Tendekai Mataranyika, Tashinga Makoni, Connor Mitchell, Steven Saul, Matthew Schonken, Panashe Taruvinga, Matthew Welch, Rogan Wolhuter, Ngenyasha Zvinoera.

Non-travelling Reserves: Aishah Chibanda, Luyanda Mtomba, Tadiwanashe Mwale, Declan Rugg, Tanaka Zvaita.

*Scotland have been replaced by New Zealand as the latter decided to withdraw from the tournament owing to “extensive mandatory quarantine restrictions for minors on their return home”, because of Covid-19. Scotland, who had fallen short in the Europe qualifiers, were included as the 16th team in New Zealand’s absence.

ICC U19 World Cup 2022 format

The format will see the top two teams from each of the four groups advance to the Super League knockout stage.

But those who don’t qualify will earn crucial playing time in the Plate competition to compete for positions 9 to 16, which will run concurrently with the main tournament. It means every team will play the same number of games.