“I’d be going to Marnus and saying, ‘mate, you’re opening the batting this week’”: Ed Cowan backs Marnus Labuschagne to open with David Warner in Ashes 2021-22 Hobart test

Ashes 2021-22: Ed Cowan wants Marnus Labuschagne to open in Hobart with Warner so that Usman Khawaja can bat in the middle-order.

Ahead of the Ashes 2021-22 Hobart Test, Australia have a call to take between Travis Head and Usman Khawaja for the number five spot. Travis Head scored 152 runs in the 1st innings of the Brisbane test and won the Man of the Match trophy. He missed the third test in Sydney due to Covid.

Usman Khawaja, who broke the door by scoring runs in the Sheffield Shield finally got his opportunity. He played his last test in Ashes 2019, and he made his test return memorable. Khawaja scored centuries in both the innings and forced the Sydney crowd to stand and applaud him. However, it is almost certain that Travis Head will return to the side in Hobart at the number five spot. So despite scoring double centuries, Khawaja is still not sure about his place.

Ashes 2021-22: Ed Cowan backs Marnus Labuschagne to open in Hobart

Many former Internationals including Shane Warne have called for Usman Khawaja to open the innings with Warner. However, former Aussie batter Ed Cowan has a different mindset. He insists that Marnus Labuschagne should open with David Warner in the Hobart Test. Steve Smith to bat at three, Usman Khawaja to bat at four, and Head at five as per Ed Cowan.

Khawaja averages 96 as a Test opener but hasn’t batted at the top of the order for Australia since January 2019. He has regularly played at the number four slot in the Sheffield Shield.

“It’s so easy to say he [Khawaja] used to open the batting and has Test hundreds opening the batting,” Cowan said.

“That’s a former life for Usman. He’s now fundamentally a middle-order player…”

“If I was the sole selector I’d be going to Marnus and saying, ‘mate, you’re opening the batting this week’ and Usman bats at 4, Head at 5, and all of a sudden you’ve got your best batsmen playing in the Test match.”

A century in both the innings of his comeback Test 🙌 Well played, Usman Khawaja 👏 #Ashes | #WTC23 pic.twitter.com/jCV9GECmBy — ICC (@ICC) January 9, 2022

Cowan has said that it is easier for a number three player to adjust to opening as the first wicket can fall down early on any given day.

“Imagine it’s 1-0 … It doesn’t matter if you’re opening the batting or batting at No.3. It’s much the same role you are prepared to bat,” Cowan said.

The final game of the Ashes 2021-22 will be played from 14 January 2021 in Hobart. This game will be a D/N test and 12 points of the WTC will be up for the grabs.