“I am actually surprised he didn’t retire yesterday”: Ed Cowan expresses his surprise over Tim Paine not retiring before the Ashes 2021

Former Australian cricketer Ed Cowan is surprised that Tim Paine didn’t announce his retirement while stepping down as the captain.

Tim Paine stepped down as the captain of Australia due to a sexting scandal. He addressed a press conference in Hobart and announced his decision of stepping down from captaincy. A chat has been made public, where Paine was caught sexting with a former Tasmania cricket employee in 2017.

“It’s an incredibly difficult decision, but the right one for me, my family, and cricket,” said Paine.

“I spoke to my wife and family at the time and am enormously grateful for their forgiveness and support.”

However, Cricket Australia has confirmed that Paine will be available to play in the Ashes 2021 for the Aussies.

Ed Cowan believes Tim Paine should have retired

Australia has not played a test since January, whereas Paine has not even played a Shield Game since then. He is currently nursing a neck injury and will directly play the first Ashes Test at the Gabba. Ed Cowan expresses his opinion over Tim Paine’s resignation and not retiring from the game.

“Absolutely … there is no denying, 37 years old, neck surgery, hasn’t even played a game until today (Saturday) when he is turning out for the University of Tasmania in a club cricket game, no Shield cricket in the lead up, this was going to be a tough ask from a cricket point of view for anyone, let alone the captain,” Cowan said on ABC radio.

“My gut feel was, if he wasn’t the captain, would he have been picked in the first Test knowing the little amount of cricket or the form he has put on the board because of it? Without being the captain, I am actually surprised he didn’t retire yesterday.”

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 Tim Paine has resigned over “ball tampering” claims 🤣#Ashes 🇦🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/VeBtTmqLXW — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) November 19, 2021

Cowan has criticized Cricket Australia for not looking upon the matter earlier. He has described it as a “toxic” work culture. However, former Victorian captain Darren Berry wants Tim Paine to play the first test.

“I would like to say from the outset if he is available, he is the best wicketkeeper in Australia,” Berry said on SEN radio.

The first Ashes 2021 test is set to be played at the Gabba from 8 December 2021.