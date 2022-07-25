“I’d love to play a Test match over in India”: Ashton Agar hopeful of playing a Test during Australia’s tour of India 2023

Australian spinner Ashton Agar has expressed his desire to play in India next year after missing the recent test series against Sri Lanka.

The recent test series between Australia and Sri Lanka ended in a 1-1 draw, and it was an evenly contested series. Before 2022, Australia last visited in 2016, where the hosts whitewashed them, so the Australian team made a brilliant return this time around.

The series was dominated by the spinners, where the Sri Lankan Prabath Jayasuriya finished as the highest wicket-taker with 12 wickets. Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson, and Ramesh Mendis were the other names on the top-4 list. Australian spinner Ashton Agar missed the whole series due to an injury.

Ashton Agar hopeful of playing in India

Australia’s spinner Ashton Agar has said that it was tough watching from the sidelines the spin-friendly track of Galle. He insists that he would definitely have been in the playing eleven if he was fit for the series. The left-arm spinners generally do well on the spin-friendly tracks, and that would have been a factor in playing him.

“It was unbelievable, it was paradise for spinners out there,” Agar said about the conditions in Galle.

“Sitting there on the first day seeing the ball spin miles was a bit frustrating but after that I moved on pretty quickly and just focused on trying to get the side better.”

“I think I would have been a pretty good chance. Big spinning conditions like that, they’re certainly in favour of left-arm orthodox spinners.”

This was EIGHT years ago today! 😮 Ashton Agar burst onto the international scene with 98 runs from No.11 on Test debut #OnThisDay pic.twitter.com/aZgtlui3mj — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 11, 2021

Australia is set to tour India next year for an important test series, and Agar is hopeful of playing in the spin-friendly conditions of India. He said that test matches in test matches in India are quite exciting, and the spinners always enjoy bowling here.

“I’d love to play a Test match over in India, I love watching cricket over there,” Agar said.

“The games are over quickly but that’s really exciting … and it just looks like a hell of a time to bowl.”