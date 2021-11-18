“If I can get there, absolutely”: Aaron Finch reveals he is ready to lead Australia in the 2022 T20 World Cup

Aaron Finch has expressed his desire to lead Australia in the upcoming 2022 T20 World Cup and 2023 50-overs World Cup.

The participation of Aaron Finch in the T20 World Cup 2021 was under dark clouds. He underwent surgery on his knee, and there were quite a few rumours about him missing the tournament.

However, he rushed his return and successfully led his side to the first T20 world cup win. He managed to score just 135 runs in the tournament, whereas he struggled in the field as well. But, in the end, the title victory hides everything.

In a recent event at the MCG, Aaron Finch, Matthew Wade, Marcus Stoinis, and Glenn Maxwell assembled at the trophy celebration ceremony. Finch expressed his desire to lead Australia in the upcoming two ICC tournaments.

“If I can get there, absolutely,” Finch said.

“I probably need a little bit of extra time to get my knee right now. I pushed the rehab really hard and probably paid the price for it a little bit throughout the tournament.”

“I’ll wait and see over the next couple of weeks and not sure when our first game is for the Renegades [against] Adelaide but we’ll wait and see to see if I’m right.”

Aaron Finch leaves BBL captaincy but plans to lead Australia

Aaron Finch has left the captaincy of Melbourne Renegades in BBL, but he has no such plans for the Australian side. He revealed that he had some conversation with George Bailey about the same.

“I’ve spoken a Bails about that over the last probably six months that,” Finch said.

“There’s going to be a period over the next two or three years definitely but that was all. That wasn’t an in-depth conversation. [It was] was just more to put on the to-do list over the next couple of months.”

Nic Maddinson is now captain of Melbourne Renegades as Aaron Finch has chosen to stand down from the role.#BBL11 starts in a few weeks. — CricBlog ✍ (@cric_blog) November 17, 2021

Finch has also praised Justin Langer and all the coaching staff to create a great atmosphere amongst the group.

“It was a great feel amongst the coaching group and the playing group for the whole World Cup,” Finch said.

“I think JL took all the advice on board from the players and no doubt it was really tough. It was confronting and that goes both ways.”

Australia will defend their title of ICC T20 World Cup next year on their home backyard in less than a year’s time.