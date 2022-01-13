“If I was him I’d walk away actually”: Darren Lehmann advice Justin Langer to step down as Australian coach after Ashes 2021-22

Former coach Darren Lehmann has advised Justin Langer to step down as Australian coach after Ashes 2021-22 campaign.

Just about a few months ago, Justin Langer’s position was under scrutiny. Australia lost to India at home, whereas they also lost on the West Indies and Bangladesh tours. However, winning the T20 Cup raised Langer’s stocks, whereas this Ashes’ win will again boost him up. Justin Langer joined the broken Australian team after the infamous Sand Paper gate incident.

He replaced Darren Lehmann as the Australian head coach, and he now has retained the Ashes two times. He has been regarded as a great man-manager, and he has certainly handled the team well. After the Melbourne test, Justin Langer said that he does not want to leave the coaching after the Ashes. However, former coach Lehmann has advised Langer to take a break.

Darren Lehmann advice Justin Langer to take a break after Ashes 2021-22

Darren Lehmann has advised Justin Langer to step down or take a break from the coaching role. He believes that Langer can get burned out if he continues doing it.

“I just don’t know in this day and age whether you can do all three formats physically or mentally for an extended period of time,” Lehmann said to foxsports.com.au.

“I think he had to do it to start with and he’s done so well. Now, if I’m him, I’m saying I’ve won all I need to win and do I really need to do it all?”

“Knowing Justin, he won’t want to step aside. But he should or he will burn out.”

“If I was him I’d walk away actually. Four years, out on a high. Perfect.”

What odds on Justin Langer being the next England’s coach!? — Nick Compton (@thecompdog) January 12, 2022

Lehmann believes that he coached the side for a bit too long. According to him, four years is a perfect time to take time to at least one format of the game.

“I coached for a year too long and in that moment I didn’t realise it,” Lehmann added.

“I think four years is a perfect tenure. Hindsight is a wonderful thing.”

“He could coach one format but all three is a lot to take on… JL knows my thoughts on that. I’ve spoken to him about it.”