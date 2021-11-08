“If the opportunity comes I’ll be really happy”: Scott Boland opens up on Ashes 2021 spot after his terrific Sheffield Shield performances

Scott Boland has been magnificent in the Sheffield Shield so far, and there has been a lot of talk about him in the Australian media for Ashes 2021.

The Ashes 2021 is set to start from 8 December, where the Gabba will host the first test. Australia is currently holding the Ashes urn, but they will get stiff competition from the English side this time. England have already finalized their squad, whereas Ben Stokes is also back from them. However, Australia still have some problems of their own.

David Warner’s opening partner is still not decided, whereas the place of the fourth pacer is also open. Cummins, Hazlewood, and Starc will be there, but who will assist them is the question. James Pattinson was leading the race, but his shock retirement has left that space open. Jhye Richardson, Michael Neser, and Sean Abbott are the favourites, but Scott Boland has now put himself in contention.

Scott Boland spits fire in the Sheffield Shield

Scott Boland, the 32-years old pacer has been on fire this season. Victoria have won both of their games, and Boland has been their best game-changer. There has been a lot of talk about adding Boland to the intra-squad game that will decide the remaining Ashes 2021 spots.

After his second match-winning performance, Boland talked a little about all the talks going around.

“It would be very nice to be recognised like that…all I can do is control what I’m doing,” Boland said.

“You’d have to ask [national selector] George [Bailey], but think I’d be there or thereabouts but it’s not up to me.”

Boland has already scalped 15 wickets in just a couple of shield games at an astonishing average of 10.80. Since the start of last summer, he has scalped 45 wickets at 19.60, the best performance by any pacer. His ability to take wickets with the old ball is getting him a lot of praise.

Scott Boland taking wickets for fun over the last couple of weeks… 15 of them at an average of just 10.8 😮 #SheffieldShield pic.twitter.com/zdvjYQXGeD — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) November 8, 2021



“I know there’s so many good fast bowlers around it’s going to be hard for me to get a crack but all I can do is keeping doing what I’ve been doing for the last few years and if the opportunity comes I’ll be really happy,” Boland said.

Peter Handscomb, captain of the Victorian side has also praised the veteran pacer for his performances.

“I’m happy to talk about Scotty for as long as you want,” Handscomb said.

“He’s been doing this for five, sixers years, it’s nothing new. It’s incredible bowling, his figures speak for themselves. I’d love to see him have a crack at that next level.”