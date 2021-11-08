Cricket

“If the opportunity comes I’ll be really happy”: Scott Boland opens up on Ashes 2021 spot after his terrific Sheffield Shield performances

"If the opportunity comes I'll be really happy": Scott Boland opens up on Ashes 2021 spot after his terrific Sheffield Shield performances
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"He is the Greatest CS GO player of all time": TenZ, Timthetatman and other player reacts to Simple and NaVi making history, winning first major without dropping a single map
Next Article
"It was surprising that they didn’t look at a penalty” - Mercedes and FIA disagree on Daniel Ricciardo not getting a penalty for spinning Valtteri Bottas in Mexico
Cricket Latest News
"If the opportunity comes I'll be really happy": Scott Boland opens up on Ashes 2021 spot after his terrific Sheffield Shield performances
“If the opportunity comes I’ll be really happy”: Scott Boland opens up on Ashes 2021 spot after his terrific Sheffield Shield performances

Scott Boland has been magnificent in the Sheffield Shield so far, and there has been…