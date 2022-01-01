“If the team was winning it’d be a lot better”: Mackenzie Harvey wants Melbourne Renegades to win games in BBL 2021-22

BBL 2021-22: Mackenzie Harvey is looking in good form, but the form of Melbourne Renegades has been really poor in the tournament.

Melbourne Renegades finished at the bottom position in BBL10, whereas they are facing the same fate in BBL11. They have just won one of their six games in the tournament, and they need to start winning now. The batting of the side has been a thing of concern for this side. Aaron Finch and Nic Maddinson joined the squad late, but Mackenzie Harvey has been a brilliant prospect.

Harvey has scored 191 runs in BBL11 at an average of 38.20, whereas he has scored two half-centuries. He is the highest run-scorer of the side and is the only player to score multiple half-centuries for the side.

BBL 2021-22: Mackenzie Harvey wants to win games for Melbourne Renegades

Mackenzie Harvey has expressed delight on his form, but the team is not winning the games. Harvey said that he is now more hungrier to score more runs for his side.

“That’s the one thing as an opener, you feel like you’ve got the best chance to try and get that hundred,” Harvey said.

“I try and focus more on the team stuff and if I can make runs and the team’s winning, then that’s pretty ideal in my books.”

“It’s nice having the runs there but if the team was winning it’d be a lot better.”

At the young age of 21, Harvey has already played 29 BBL games. He is on the verge of improving his last season’s tally at the halfway mark only. Harvey believes that the experience of playing games will make him more deadly. He hailed the prospect of playing with Aaron Finch at the top of the order.

“Batting with Finchy, you always feel calm out there,” he said.

“Just knowing that he’s had the experience there and trying to calm us down if we are in a pretty tough situation is really handy to have at the other end.”

“With him not being captain this year and ‘Maddo’ (Nic Maddinson) taking over, it’s almost freed him up a little bit to just play the game rather than focusing too much on the captaincy side of things, which I think helped him a fair bit.”

Melbourne Renegades will now face Sydney Sixers in their next game at the Coffs Harbour.