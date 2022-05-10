“If you’ve got a great captain, which Eoin Morgan is, that’s like playing with 12”: Rob Key backs Eoin Morgan to remain England’s white-ball captain, ye rakhe

Rob Key has backed Eoin Morgan to remain England’s white-ball captain despite all the talks about sacking him from the side.

England’s cricket is going through a transformation phase, and they have made some vital changes in their system. Ben Stokes has been named the new test captain of the side after the sacking of Joe Root.

It is being said that Gary Kirsten is the favourite to become the new red ball coach of the side, whereas Brendon McCullum is leading the race to be the next white-ball captain. England is trying to experiment with different coaches for different formats of the games.

Rob Key backs Eoin Morgan to be England’s white-ball captain

After the disappointing ICC World Cup 2015 campaign, the England cricket team decided to change their approach to playing the format. They changed their whole team, and Eoin Morgan was given the free hand to lead the side according to his way of playing.

Under the captaincy of Eoin Morgan, England revolutionized the way to play the white-ball format of the game. England also won the ICC 2019 World Cup at their home. However, Eoin Morgan has been in a lean phase with the bat, and there have been a lot of talks about sacking him from the team.

However, Rob Key, the new director of English cricket has confirmed that Eoin Morgan’s captaincy is in his own hands, and he will play a part in England’s white-ball plans.

“I’ve spoken to Eoin quite a bit,” Key said.

“He’ll always do what’s right for English cricket. He’s pretty clear on that himself, if you’ve got a great captain, which Eoin Morgan is, that’s like playing with 12.”

Sir Clive Lloyd received his knighthood and Eoin Morgan received his CBE for services to cricket in a ceremony at Windsor Castle today 🎖 pic.twitter.com/0ovwds8jbc — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) January 12, 2022

Rob Key insists that a captain impacts the game by his every decision on the field and not just by his batting. Key said that Morgan is one of the best in the business.

“As a captain, you [make an] impact with your decision-making: every decision you make, within a ball, you will know if that’s been the right decision or not and Eoin Morgan is the best in the world at that,” Key added.

“I’m sure at some point, as Eoin will probably tell you himself, if he feels he’s not that then I’m sure he’ll do the best thing for English cricket. He always has done.”