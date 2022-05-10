Cricket

“If you’ve got a great captain, which Eoin Morgan is, that’s like playing with 12”: Rob Key backs Eoin Morgan to remain England’s white-ball captain, ye rakhe

Rob Key has backed Eoin Morgan to remain England's white-ball captain despite all the talks about sacking him from the side.
Rishikesh Sharma

