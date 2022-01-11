“I’m 100 percent ready if required”: Sam Billings on the aspect of making his test debut in Ashes 2021-22 Hobart test

Ashes 2021-22: Sam Billings has been added to the English Ashes squad and he is all set to make his test debut in Hobart’s Blundstone Arena.

The last few days have been no less than a roller coaster ride for Sam Billings. He played his last game of BBL 11 with Sydney Thunder on 6th January against Perth Scorchers. He was set to fly for London to join the English squad for the West Indies series. However, in a surprise call-up, he was asked to join the English Ashes camp in Sydney. Looking at the Covid protocols, he was forced to take a road drive from Queensland to Sydney.

He then underwent some serious Covid protocols in Sydney before joining the English camp. Sam Billings opened up about all the twists and turns in his travel plans.

“It’s been a bit of a rollercoaster. I was probably 90 minutes to two hours away from getting on that plane back to the UK. It all happened pretty quickly,” Billings said.

“I went to the airport, got the rental car, and cracked on, basically. It’s been a bit of a whirlwind. For the first 24 hours I hadn’t heard anything or seen anyone, I’m sure I’ll find out later this week if I’m playing.”

Ive made it… feel like I should be in another continent 🤣 An adventure to say the least 🤣@ThunderBBL lads putting on a show 🙌🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/LPAA4mqtgK — Sam Billings (@sambillings) January 8, 2022

Ashes 2021-22: Sam Billings set for his test debut in Hobart

Jos Buttler is ruled out of the fifth test, whereas Bairstow is also nursing an injury. It is now almost certain that Sam Billings is set to make his test debut in Hobart as a wicket-keeper. He has been a part of quite a few bubbles in the recent past, but he has not got playing opportunities. Billings has not played much red-ball cricket for Kent as well, but he is now 30 and believes his experience will be a key.

“Regardless of the format, regardless of circumstances, with experience and maturity you can get a sense of where your game is at,” Sam said.

“I’ve been playing and scoring runs. I’m 100 percent ready if required.”

“It doesn’t really matter what format it is, it’s more about rhythm, confidence and mindset. As a player you look where your opportunities may lie to progress your career…for me it has always been with the white-ball side so far.”

The final game of the Ashes 2021-22 will be played from 14 January 2021 in Hobart. This game will be a D/N test and 12 points of the WTC will be up for the grabs.