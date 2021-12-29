“Test cricket is still the pinnacle”: Sam Billings expresses his desire to play test cricket after England’s poor Ashes 2021-22 performance

Sam Billings has expressed his desire to play test cricket for England after they easily lost the Ashes 2021-22 to Australia.

In just 13 days of on-field play, England have lost the Ashes 2021-22. Apart from Joe Root and Dawid Malan, the batting of the side has been abysmal. Joe Root is the highest run-scorer of the series so far with 253 runs, whereas Malan has also scored 202 runs. It is interesting that Mitchell Starc has scored more runs than all the English batters apart from Root and Malan.

It has been more than 4000 days that the English side has won a test in Australia. English coach Chris Silverwood has confirmed that the English side will undergo changes after the Ashes 2021-22.

Sam Billings wishes to play test cricket for England

Sam Billings, who is currently playing BBL in Australia, has expressed his desire to play with the test team. He has been a part of quite a few bubbles in the recent past, but he has not got many playing opportunities.

“I was in the Test squad twice last summer and didn’t get a go. It’s something that I really want to do,” Billings said.

“It’s a funny one, I’ve not played much cricket. I’ve been in a lot of bubbles and a lot of England squads and not played enough. For me at the moment I’m just enjoying playing.”

SAM BILLINGS 😱 He launches one onto the roof to bring up his fifty at Manuka Oval! #BBL11 #ThunderNation pic.twitter.com/BnXYuw6HmI — Sydney Thunder (@ThunderBBL) December 28, 2021

Sam Billings has been having a brilliant season with the Sydney Thunder so far. He has scored 237 runs at an average of 47.40, whereas his S/R has been 153.24. Billings insists that test cricket is still a pinnacle, and he wants to play as much as he can.

“I’m 30 now, I’ve just got to play cricket. I love playing for the Thunder, I get backed in, I get valued in this environment. As you can tell tonight that’s the performances that hopefully I can continue to do,” Billings said.

“I’m just enjoying my cricket at the moment but if that call comes, Test cricket is still the pinnacle.”