Cricket

“Test cricket is still the pinnacle”: Sam Billings expresses his desire to play test cricket after England’s poor Ashes 2021-22 performance

"Test cricket is still the pinnacle": Sam Billings expresses his desire to play test cricket after England's poor Ashes 2021-22 performance
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"The change is inevitable": Chris Silverwood confirms England will undergo major changes after Ashes 2021-22
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
"Test cricket is still the pinnacle": Sam Billings expresses his desire to play test cricket after England's poor Ashes 2021-22 performance
“Test cricket is still the pinnacle”: Sam Billings expresses his desire to play test cricket after England’s poor Ashes 2021-22 performance

Sam Billings has expressed his desire to play test cricket for England after they easily…