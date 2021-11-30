“I’m all for Jhye Richardson”: Shane Warne backs Jhye Richardson to play over Mitchell Starc in The Ashes 2021-22 test at Brisbane

The Ashes 2021-22: Shane Warne wants Jhye Richardson to play over Mitchell Starc in the first game of the summer at the Gabba.

The Ashes 2021-22 is set to start from 8 December 2021 at the Gabba. Australia have recalled Usman Khawaja and Jhye Richardson in the side. Pat Cummins has been named the new captain, whereas Steve Smith is the new vice-captain.

It is said that Usman Khawaja & Travis Head will battle for the number five slot, whereas the rest of the ten men are fixed. However, Australian legend Shane Warne has questioned the position of Mitchell Starc. Warne believes Starc is not a sure starter and he is “not bowling well enough”

Warne wants Jhye Richardson to start over Mitchell Starc in the first test. Starc has 255 test wickets under his belt, but he managed to scalp just 11 wickets last summer against India. Richardson has been on fire this season, he has scalped 23 wickets in just four Sheffield Games at an average of 13.43.

“He (Starc) needs to find a bit of rhythm and some form,” Warne said.

“He had a really poor (Twenty20) World Cup. He’s just not bowling well enough.

“It’s too important at the Gabba. So I’m all for Jhye Richardson.”

How about those figures for Jhye Richardson 😯 #SheffieldShield pic.twitter.com/V1Vzr9jVYn — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) November 12, 2021

Shane Warne also commented on Nathan Lyon, and he wants Mitchell Swepson to get a chance.

“Lyon had a poor summer last year, so did Mitchell Starc, so that’s where Australia really struggled. Lyon’s form isn’t great,” Warne said.

“I hope Swepson gives an option for the selectors then to say ‘well, you know, Nathan’s not bowling that well or we want to play two spinners’, put some pressure on Nathan Lyon.”

The Ashes 2021-22: Michael Clarke backs Mitchell Starc to play

Former Aussie captain Michael Clarke believes that the team will go with the pace trio of Starc-Hazlewood-Cummins. According to Clarke, Australia have not played red-ball cricket for a long time. He believes Starc deserves as much as Cummins or Hazlewood to be in the eleven.

“If the three quicks are saying to the medical staff that they feel fine, they’ve got the workload in and they’ve ticked all the boxes, I think they will start with Starc, Hazlewood and Cummins.”

“Those three quicks have bowled well together. They just won a World Cup together. I think they’d want to bowl together. They’re in the same boat. If Mitchell Starc is not fit, why is Hazlewood fit? Why is Cummins fit?”

For Australia, Jhye Richarson is the fast-bowling backup, whereas Mitch Swepson is the spin backup. Michael Neser is also an option for the pace-bowling role.