“When our backs are against the wall, we fight our way out of that”: Alyssa Healy talks about Australian’s spirit in the ICC Women’s World Cup

ICC Women’s World Cup: Alyssa Healy and Meg Lanning finally came in form in their league game against India Women.

Australia Women entered the ICC Women’s World Cup as the favourites, and they have proved the tag right so far. They have won all five of their matches in the tournament, and their place in the knockouts is confirmed.

Australia defeated India by six wickets to register their fifth victory of the tournament. India managed to score a competitive score of 277 runs, but the Australians chased it down. Apart from Rachael Haynes, the top-order batters have failed in the tournament, but finally, Alyssa Healy and Meg Lanning proved their form. Both Alyssa Healy and Meg Lanning scored half-centuries in order to seal an easy win for the Australians.

After the game, Australian all-rounder Ellse Perry congratulated Jhulan Goswami on completing 200 ODI games.

ICC Women’s World Cup: Alyssa Healy says “run were around the corner”

Australian wicket-keeper Alyssa Healy has expressed her delight in scoring runs. Healy has been able to score more than 50 runs in just three of her last 18 ODI innings.

“And when our backs are against the wall, we fight our way out of that,” Healy said to cricket.com.au.

“I think that’s exactly what you need in ODI cricket, it’s exactly what you need in World Cup cricket as well; you just need to find a way to win games.”

Alyssa Healy was struggling with her form before the ICC T20 World Cup in 2020 as well, but she was at her best in the world cup. The Australian management has always said that there is no doubt over Alyssa Healy’s place in the side, and she will open alongside Rachael Haynes in ODI games.

A 15th ODI half-century for Alyssa Healy 🙌#CWC22 pic.twitter.com/7CGfEif8cr — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) March 19, 2022

Rachael Haynes, on the other hand, has been absolutely amazing in the tournament so far. She is the highest run-scorer of the tournament with 320 runs in five games, courtesy of one century and one half-century.

Alyssa Healy revealed that she has been batting well throughout the summer and just the runs were missing. She believes that the runs from Meg Lanning were also certain as Lanning was also batting beautifully in the nets.

“Honestly, I’ve felt good for most of the summer … I just haven’t been able to make the amount of runs that I would like to make,” Healy said.

“But I’ve never been stressed at any point.”

“Yesterday was a great pat on the back for both myself and Meg.”

“We shared a net together (on Friday) and we tried to pump one another’s tyres up, knowing that runs were just around the corner.”

Australia Women will face South Africa Women in their next league game on 22 March 2022. Both teams are unbeaten in the tournament so far.