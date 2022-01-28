“We feel like we’ve got a lot more balanced squad this time around”: Australia head selector Shawn Flegler hopeful of a successful ICC Women’s World Cup

ICC Women’s World Cup: After winning the T20 World Cup in 2020, the Australians are aiming for the ODI glory this time around.

Australia have announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming Women’s World Cup in New Zealand. Meg Lanning will continue to lead the side, whereas Rachael Haynes will be the vice-captain of the side.

Australia are the current T20 World Cup Champions, and they will aim for the 50-overs title this time around. In 2017, the side lost in the semi-finals to India. The team was criticized a lot that time for not winning the title. One of the major criticism the side faced was the lack of balance. The team used to just have five genuine bowlers in the side. Although, this time, the team looks very very balanced on the paper. Out of 15 players in the side, 11 players have the ability to bowl.

ICC Women’s World Cup: Shawn Flegler confident on the Australian side

Australia head selector Shawn Flegler has said that the squad looks way more balanced this time. The number of all-rounders will be helpful in playing according to the conditions.

“It’s definitely more balanced, there are more bowling options,” Flegler said this week.

“We left ourselves a little bit short with our bowling options in 2017.”

“We feel we’ve developed that over the last few years, we’ve got bowlers who can bowl in all conditions.”

Here’s our squad to travel to New Zealand for the upcoming @cricketworldcup 💪 It all gets underway on March 5! #CWC22 pic.twitter.com/AuCP7OAqNK — Australian Women’s Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) January 26, 2022

Australia did not replace Tayla Vlaeminck with a seamer, but instead, they got Grace Harris as the all-rounder. Amanda-Jade Wellington came in for Sophie Molineux.

“We had to adapt our thinking a little bit to the make-up of the team and the make-up of the squad,” Flegler said.

“Tayla is very unique in the way she bowls, there’s not a like-for-like replacement for her, so that changed our thinking a little bit (by adding Harris and Wellington) … we just thought, what else do we need that will cover conditions and match-ups through the tournament.”

“Nic Carey can bowl on low, slow wickets, Schutter is one of the best opening and death bowlers in the world, we’ve got outright pace bowlers and some change-up bowlers as well, and Tahlia McGrath has just been outstanding the last couple of series and swings the ball up front.”

“We feel like we’ve got a lot more balanced squad this time around.”