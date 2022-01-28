Cricket

“We feel like we’ve got a lot more balanced squad this time around”: Australia head selector Shawn Flegler hopeful of a successful ICC Women’s World Cup

"We feel like we've got a lot more balanced squad this time around": Australia head selector Shawn Flegler hopeful of a successful ICC Women's World Cup
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"Daddy you're a starter, you're a starter!": Warriors' Andrew Wiggins shares the wholesome way in which he found out about his first All-Star selection
Next Article
"Andrew Wiggins is starting over Karl-Anthony Towns?!": Warriors forward's getting selected as an All-Star Starter over other superstars has left experts baffled
Cricket Latest News
"Good luck to the Sixers in the Big bash final tonight": Steve Smith wishes Sydney Sixers ahead of BBL 11 Final against Perth Scorchers
“Good luck to the Sixers in the Big bash final tonight”: Steve Smith wishes Sydney Sixers ahead of BBL 11 Final against Perth Scorchers

Steve Smith was not given permission to play in the BBL 11 final, but he…