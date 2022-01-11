Cricket

“We’ve got absolutely the depth to be able to cover Starc’s absence”: Tony Dodemaide hints about resting Mitchell Starc for Jhye Richardson in Ashes 2021-22 Hobart test

"We've got absolutely the depth to be able to cover Starc's absence": Tony Dodemaide hints about resting Mitchell Starc for Jhye Richardson in Ashes 2021-22 Hobart test
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"You want everybody to be all in, but you want to respect any decision, Kyrie Irving is a wizard, the most purely skilled point guard he’s ever seen": Chauncey Billups on how he would handle the Nets-Irving situation
Next Article
"Stephen Curry went all the way to Memphis to celebrate James Wiseman!": Warriors star shown attending his teammate's high-school jersey retirement despite being in the middle of the season
Cricket Latest News
"We've got absolutely the depth to be able to cover Starc's absence": Tony Dodemaide hints about resting Mitchell Starc for Jhye Richardson in Ashes 2021-22 Hobart test
“We’ve got absolutely the depth to be able to cover Starc’s absence”: Tony Dodemaide hints about resting Mitchell Starc for Jhye Richardson in Ashes 2021-22 Hobart test

Ashes 2021-22: Australia is in a discussion about resting Mitchell Starc for the D/N test…