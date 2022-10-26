“I’m sure he’ll play against England”: Ashton Agar assured of losing his place to Adam Zampa in T20 World Cup 2022 match against England

Ashton Agar has confirmed that Adam Zampa will be fit to play the T20 World Cup 2022 match against England on Friday.

After losing the first match against New Zealand, the Australian side made a brilliant comeback in the last match to defeat Sri Lanka by a margin of 7 wickets. The team would want to build some momentum upon that win now.

Marcus Stoinis scored the 2nd fastest half-century in the history of the T20 World Cup to lead the Australian chase. Australia won the match, but they were not convincing at all with the bat, where captain Aaron Finch himself agreed that he was struggling to bat on the pitch.

Ahead of the match, Australia were forced to make a change to their lineup where Ashton Agar replaced Adam Zampa. Zampa was tested Covid positive ahead of the match, and he was rested from the match on health concerns.

Ashton Agar confirms Adam Zampa’s return against England

Australian spinner Ashton Agar has confirmed that Adam Zampa will be fit to play the match against England. Zampa missed the match against Sri Lanka due to Covid, but Agar has confirmed that Zampa is feeling way better, and he will definitely play against England on Friday in Melbourne.

Zampa will replace Agar only, but Agar has said that he is now used to this situation. He insists that he wants to play every game possible, but this Australian team is so strong that he can just wait for his chances.

“I assume Zamps will pull up well,” Ashton Agar said about the return of Adam Zampa.

“He was starting to feel better already so I’m sure he’ll play against England and I’ll just have to see what happens with me.”

“I’ve become used to that, I’m pretty good at dealing with that now as much as I’d like to play every game, we’ve got a really good squad so I just keep moving forwards. I’ll be fine.”

Ashton Agar on having breaks between international games

Agar has scalped 48 T20I wickets at an excellent economy of 6.48, and he is one of the most economical bowlers of the Australian side. He has been on the sidelines this season due to injuries, and he acknowledged that it is very difficult to be match ready when there are so many gaps in between.

Agar said that he wants to play as many games as possible as it is the best feeling to play competitive cricket for the country, and when it is on one of the biggest stages, it makes the occasion even more special.

“It’s harder when you have gaps and then you come back in and it’s like a whole new experience again,” Ashton Agar added.