“I’m thrilled to commit to the Stars for another 4 seasons”: Glenn Maxwell signs four years contract extension with Melbourne Stars

Glenn Maxwell has signed a four years contract extension with Melbourne Stars, he will be with the Stars till at least BBL 15.

The Melbourne Stars is one of the fan favourite teams of the BBL. However, they have not won the title once despite having some international stars in their ranks. In BBL 11, they managed to win seven of their 14 games, but they could not qualify for the playoffs. The Covid outbreak within the team ruined their chances.

However, in good news for the Stars, skipper Glenn Maxwell has signed a contract extension. The 33-years old all-rounder has signed for four more years with the club. Maxwell joined the Melbourne Stars in 2012, and he has been playing for them ever since. On a personal note, Maxwell had a brilliant BBL 11 with the bat. He scored 468 runs at an average of 42.55, with the help of a couple of centuries.

In the last league game against Hobart Hurricanes, Maxwell broke some records. He scored 154 runs in just 64 balls to record the highest individual score of BBL history. This knock was the fastest ever hundred of the BBL history. The knock of Maxi also led Melbourne Stars to score the highest team total of BBL history.

Glenn Maxwell is at the third position on the all-time BBL run-scorers list. He confirmed that he has signed a contract extension with the Stars.

“I’m thrilled to commit to the Stars for another 4 seasons,” Maxwell said.

“I want to win a BBL title at the Stars and I believe we have the list to do that. We’ve got a really close group with some of the best T20 players in the world and excellent support from the coaching team.”

“The Stars have been part of my life for a decade and I’m already excited to see what we can achieve in BBL|12 and beyond.”

No words. Glenn Maxwell you STAR. 100 off just 41 balls. #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/kbGGxQ3nQT — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 19, 2022

Melbourne Stars General Manager Blair Crouch has also welcomed the extension of Glenn Maxwell.

“Glenn is one of the most recognisable faces in world cricket and we know how important he is to our fans and members who love watching him,” Crouch said.

“He is a proven match-winner and we can’t wait to see him at the MCG next summer.”