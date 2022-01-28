Cricket

“I’m thrilled to commit to the Stars for another 4 seasons”: Glenn Maxwell signs four years contract extension with Melbourne Stars

“I'm thrilled to commit to the Stars for another 4 seasons": Glenn Maxwell signs four years contract extension with Melbourne Stars
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
“Attention, attention, give it up for our boy, DeMar DeRozan for his 5th All-Star selection”: Zach LaVine shares a wholesome moment with Deebo breaking the special news on the Bulls’ plane
Next Article
"Andrew Wiggins becoming an All-Star starter just shows how much help Stephen Curry has!": NBA Twitter trolls rise up with a new narrative as the Chef has yet another All-Star teammate
Cricket Latest News
"He must be a miserable man in his life": When Muttiah Muralitharan slammed Shane Warne during 2007 Warne-Muralitharan Trophy
“He must be a miserable man in his life”: When Muttiah Muralitharan slammed Shane Warne during 2007 Warne-Muralitharan Trophy

Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan are two of the great test spinners, but they had…