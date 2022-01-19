Fastest BBL 100: Glenn Maxwell registers highest score in BBL individual to power Melbourne Stars to highest score in Big Bash League

Fastest BBL 100: The captain of Melbourne Stars has played a blinder of an innings to register the highest individual BBL score.

During the 56th match of the ongoing 11th season of the Big Bash League between Melbourne Stars and Hobart Hurricanes in Melbourne, Melbourne Stars captain Glenn Maxwell’s fifth T20 century has found place in several record books.

In what is Maxwell’s second BBL century, a career-best T20 score has it in it to become one of the best-ever innings in the format. Not much has to be said to describe a T20 innings when a batter hit as many as 22 fours and four sixes in 64 deliveries.

Maxwell, 33, found a boundary every 2.46 balls to put on display a maniac display of batting at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. While Maxwell’s 154* (64) at a strike rate of 240.62 is the highest individual BBL score, it powered Stars to amass a record-breaking highest BBL score of 273/2 in 20 overs after Hobart Hurricanes captain Matthew Wade won the toss and chose to field.

Opening the batting with wicket-keeper batter Joe Clarke (35), Maxwell scored his fastest BBL half-century off 20 balls completing it by running a couple of runs off Hurricanes spinner Sandeep Lamichhane in the sixth over.

In what is his second century of the tournament, Maxwell ran a run off Hurricanes pacer Jordan Thompson in the 11th over to reach the three-figure mark. Having achieved the feat off his 41st delivery, Maxwell has scored the second-fastest century in the history of BBL.

Fastest BBL 100