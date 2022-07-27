“Imagine playing a home T20 World Cup”: Nathan Ellis joins London Spirit in the Hundred in a bid to play T20 World Cup

Nathan Ellis will be playing for London Spirit in the upcoming Hundred competition in a bid to play the T20 World Cup.

Australian pacer will be playing for the London Spirit in the upcoming Hundred tournament. He recently played for Hampshire in the T20 Blast, where they won the trophy as well. Ellis scalped 15 wickets in the tournament at a brilliant economy of 6.87, and he even bowled the final over of the final match.

Ellis has scalped 9 T20I wickets in 3 matches, which includes a hat trick. He has delivered some incredible performances in the BBL for the Hobart Hurricanes, and he has also played for Punjab Kings in the IPL. He is famous for bowling brilliant yorkers at the death, and he is an efficient batter too.

Ellis will be playing alongside his Australian teammates Glenn Maxwell and Josh Inglis in the Hundred with London Spirit.

Nathan Ellis joins London Spirit in the Hundred

Nathan Ellis has said that he is trying his best to be a part of Australia’s squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia. He said that playing in the T20 Blast and the Hundred can help him to find a place in Australia’s squad. He said that he wants to play as many white-ball matches as possible ahead of the World Cup.

“That was sort of the catalyst for me playing the Blast and trying to push for the Hundred – just trying to play as much white-ball cricket [as possible] leading into this World Cup and put my name out there,” Ellis said in the Grade Cricketer podcast.

“It’s all I want to do: imagine playing a home T20 World Cup in front of your friends and family.”

Aussie Nathan Ellis front and centre of a dramatic finish to the T20 Blast Final in the UK overnight!pic.twitter.com/da88zIrNb5 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 17, 2022

Ellis was a part of the traveling reserves in the ICC T20 World Cup in UAE last year, when the Australian side won the World Cup. He had some incredible performances under his belt in tough Asian conditions when the majority of the major Australian players opted to rest.