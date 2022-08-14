Headingley Leeds pitch report: Leeds Cricket Ground pitch report Northern Superchargers vs London Spirit The Hundred today match

Headingley Leeds pitch report: The SportRush brings you the pitch report of the Northern Superchargers vs London Spirit match.

Northern Superchargers will be up against London Spirit in the league match of the Hundred 2022 at the Headingley Stadium in Leeds. London Spirit have won all three of their games in the tournament, whereas the Superchargers have won one of their three games.

The batters of the London Spirit are in fine form with the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Kieron Pollard and Eoin Morgan, whereas the bowling has been led by Jordan Thompson. This team is playing well above the expectations.

Northern Superchargers, on the other hand, have struggled to get the results in their favour. The batting of the side is not performing that well, and the form of Faf du Plessis has been a bit of concern for the side. In the bowling department, they have some good names, but they are not able to take regular wickets.

Headingley Leeds pitch report

The Headingley Stadium in Leeds, which serves as the home ground to County side Yorkshire has been a decent wicket to bat on, and the history suggests the same as well. This ground has hosted some high-scoring encounters in the past.

The batters will get the rewards of their stroke playing as there is an even amount of bounce on the wicket, and they can play their shots accordingly. With shorter ground dimensions, it is very easy to clear the ropes, whereas the outfield of this stadium is very fast well.

In the initial overs of the match, the pacers will be able to extract some help from the wicket. Northern Superchargers were up against Trent Rockets at this very ground recently, where the pacers of the Trent Rockets were at their best. So, it is a good batting track overall, but the pacers will be vital.

The average 1st innings score in the 4 The Hundred games last here was 161 runs, whereas the average 1st innings score in the T20 domestic games played here is 179 runs. Both captains would be looking to bowl first upon winning the toss in this match.