The Rose Bowl Southampton pitch report: Southern Brave vs London Spirit today match The Hundred pitch batting or bowling

The Rose Bowl Southampton pitch report: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the Southern Brave vs London Spirit match.

Southern Brave will be up against London Spirit in the league game of the Hundred 2022 competition at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. London Spirit have won both of their encounters so far, whereas Southern Brave would want to bounce back after the last defeat.

Glenn Maxwell and Kieron Pollard have given a brilliant balance to the squad, whereas Eoin Morgan is also looking in great form with the bat. The bowlers of the side have also been on the money, and all the eyes will be on Jordan Thompson yet again.

Southern Brave’s batting looks great with the likes of James Vince, Quinton de Kock, Tim David, and Marcus Stoinis, whereas the bowling consists of players like Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, etc. This team has all the ingredients to make a comeback in this match.

The Rose Bowl Southampton pitch report

The track at the Rose Bowl in Hampshire has been a batting track historically. This ground serves as the home ground to County Side Hampshire, and it has produced some high-scoring encounters in the past.

A total of 10 T20Is have been played here at this very stadium, where six games have been won by the teams batting first. The average 1st inning T20I score here has been 170 runs, which suggests that it is a brilliant batting wicket. England and South Africa recently played a T20I here, where South Africa scored 191 runs.

There is an even bounce on the wicket, and the batters can play their shots by trusting the bounce of the wicket. With smaller boundaries and a fast outfield, the conditions are favourable for the batters. In the initial overs of the match, the pacers can swing the hard ball, but after that, the batters will have their time.

Southern Brave and Welsh Fire played here in the inaugural match of the Hundred 2022, where the Southern Brave won the match easily. The pitch is getting better as the match progresses, so both teams would love to chase after winning the toss.