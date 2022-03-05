Imam ul Haq relationship with Inzamam: Are Imam-ul-Haq and Inzamam-ul-Haq related?

Imam ul Haq relationship with Inzamam: Imam had to face multiple accusations of nepotism during his initial days at the Pakistan team.

After stumps on Day 2 of the first Test match between Pakistan and Australia at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, Pakistan are in a position of massive advantage, courtesy of a strong first innings total.

While Day 1 belonged to Pakistan’s opening batter Imam-ul-Haq (157 off 358), who smashed his maiden century in Test Cricket, the second day belonged to Azhar Ali (185 off 361), as the duo batted for most part of the total of 162 Overs to puncture the spirits of the experienced Aussie bowling attack.

Batting almost the whole of Day 2 as well, Babar Azam’s men posted 476-4 d in their first innings, forcing the Australian batters now, to play the catch-up game.

Imam-ul-Haq’s 157 is the 4th highest score by a Pakistani opener in a Test match against Australia. Loud cheers though when the review showed he was out – the fans want to see Babar batting #PAKvAUS #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) March 5, 2022

Imam ul Haq relationship with Inzamam

Earlier on Day 1, playing his 12th Test match, Southpaw batter Imam-ul-Haq smashed his maiden Test century to further silence his critics who have been heavily biased to overlook his merit to make it to the Pakistan National team since his debut in 2017.

While Imam-ul-Haq is the nephew of former Pakistan batting great Inzamam-ul-Haq, the latter is his paternal uncle.

The charges of nepotism not only stems up due to Imam’s relation with Inzamam, but largely because he made it to the Pakistan ODI side when Inzamam was the chief selector at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Imam ul Haq hits century in his maiden ODI

The 26-year-old, a couple of years ago, even admitted to have cried for hours in the shower due to the innumerable attacks of trolls and the scores of abuses that were coming his way even before he had made his maiden appearance for Pakistan.

However, courtesy his talent and resolve, Imam smashed a century in his maiden ODI against Sri Lanka at Abu Dhabi, to announce his arrival in some style and silence his critics to shame and embarrassment.

Moreover, Imam became the first player in ODI history to strike four tons in the first nine ODIs, while also went on to become the second-fastest batter to reach the landmark of 1000 ODI runs in mere 19 matches.