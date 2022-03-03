Rawalpindi cricket stadium Test records: Who has scored most runs and picked most wickets in Pindi Cricket Stadium Tests?

Rawalpindi cricket stadium Test records: Pindi Cricket Stadium will be hosting a Test match after just over a year.

Australia’s first visit to Pakistan in the last 24 years deserves the kind of ballyhoo the first of the three Tests has received. With some 12 hours to go for the first ball to be bowled at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, fans would be eager to see this fantastic build-up getting converted into on-field performances.

Set to host an international match after just over five months and a Test match after just over a year, Rawalpindi hosting this historic match is expected to witness a jam-packed crowd. If a generation of Australian cricketers haven’t played in Pakistan, even a generation of Pakistani fans haven’t watched Australian cricketers playing cricket. Hence, the atmosphere for the first Test should be nothing less than electrifying.

Rawalpindi Test between Pakistan and Australia is planned to be celebrated!PCB and local government of Rawalpindi will invite students of different schools/colleges in Pindi Cricket Stadium!The motive is to let youth celebrate cricket & give historic welcome to Australia #PAKvAUS — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) March 3, 2022

Pakistan, who have played all the 11 Tests at the Pindi Cricket Stadium till date, have won five, lost three and drawn three. While Australia’s numbers don’t matter much due to the elongated time interval for which they haven’t played here, one must still mention that they haven’t lost either of their two Rawalpindi Tests.

Rawalpindi cricket stadium Test records

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is the only active cricketer in the list of Top 10 highest run-scorers in Rawalpindi Tests. While former Pakistani legends namely Saeed Anwar (546), Saleem Malik (410), Inzamam-ul-Haq (410) and Aamer Sohail (370) have dominated the proceedings here, below is a list of best Test batters in Rawalpindi among active cricketers:

Batter Matches Runs Highest Average 100 50 Babar Azam (PAK) 3 330 143 110 2 1 Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) 3 143 115* 71.5 1 0 Aiden Markram (SA) 1 140 108 70 1 0 Abid Ali (PAK) 3 128 109* 42.66 1 0 Faheem Ashraf (PAK) 1 107 78* 107 0 1

Similarly, former Pakistani bowling greats such as Waqar Younis (23), Wasim Akram (16) and Mushtaq Ahmed (15) have proved their mettle in Rawalpindi Tests. Below is a list of highest wicket-takers at the Pindi Cricket Stadium among active cricketers:

Bowler Matches Wickets Average SR 5 Shaheen Shah Afridi (PAK) 3 12 19.83 46.09 0 Hasan Ali (PAK) 1 10 11.4 19 2 Naseem Shah (PAK) 2 7 25.57 44 0 Keshav Maharaj (SA) 1 6 34.66 83 0 George Linde (SA) 1 5 13.6 38.2 1

Highest innings totals in Rawalpindi Tests

In an atypical trend, visiting teams have done better than the hosts when it comes to highest innings totals in Rawalpindi Tests. Meanwhile. in the most recent Test at this venue, both the teams had failed to cross the 300-run mark across four innings.