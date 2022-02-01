IND U19 vs AUS U19 Live Telecast Channel in India and Australia: When and where to watch India U19 vs Australia U19 World Cup match?

IND U19 vs AUS U19 Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of ICC U-19 World Cup.

The second semi-final of the ongoing ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 will be played between Australia U-19 and India U-19 in Antigua tomorrow. The winner of the match will face one out of England U-19 or Afghanistan U-19 in the final on Saturday.

Out of the four matches that they’ve played so far in the tournament, Australia have won three and lost one to emerge as one of the strongest teams. India, on the other hand, have won all their four matches to grab more points on the basis of current form. The Indian team managing to stay away from a defeat despite losing multiple players to COVID-19 speaks highly of the overall talent of their squad.

Furthermore, India will also be wanting to take confidence from the fact that they have won their last four completed matches against Australia albeit with different squads on each occasion. Out of the 36 matches which both the teams have played against each other, India have won 22 times as compared to Australia’s 14 victories.

💬 💬 India U19 captain Yash Dhull highlights how motivating it is to have the legendary @VVSLaxman281 with the squad at the #U19CWC 2022. #BoysInBlue #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/REkcKwOGiE — BCCI (@BCCI) February 1, 2022

IND U19 vs AUS U19 Live Telecast Channel in India and Australia

Star Sports Network are broadcasting the live streaming of ICC U19 World Cup 2022 in India. As has been the case with broadcasting international cricket in India in the past, Star have arranged extensive coverage for this showpiece event as well.

The Antigua YODI between India and Australia will be televised on Star Sports 1/1 HD and Star Sports Select 2/2 HD. Online users can stream the match on Star’s streaming application named Disney+Hotstar. It is worth mentioning that the match won’t be available on any other streaming platform in India.

Fans in Australia will have to switch to a reliable option in Fox Cricket to watch this knockout matches. Australian fans must note that the match will commence on February 3 for them due to the time difference.

Date – 02/02/2022 (Wednesday) and 03/02/ 2022 (Thursday).

Match start Time – 06:30 PM (India) and 00:00 AM (Australia).

TV Channel – Star Sports 1/1 HD and Star Sports Select 2/2 HD (India) and Fox Cricket (Australia).

Online platform – Disney+Hotstar (India) and Kayo app (Australia).