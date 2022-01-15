IND U19 vs SA U19 Live Telecast Channel in India and South Africa: When and where to watch ICC U19 World Cup?

IND U19 vs SA U19 Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of ICC U-19 World Cup.

In what will be the first Group B match, the fourth match of the ongoing ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 will be played between India U19 and South Africa U19 in Guyana tonight.

As far as their recent form is concerned, India U19 are coming on the back of winning the ACC U19 Asia Cup held in the UAE just over a couple of of weeks ago. Most recently, India had defeated hosts West Indies U19 and Australia U19 in their two warm-up matches before the world event.

The future of Indian cricket will be at display today.

My best wishes to our young lads for their #U19CWC campaign.

All the best pic.twitter.com/8dthfAbXKR — DK (@DineshKarthik) January 15, 2022

South Africa, on the other hand, were part of a four-match series against West Indies which resulted in a 2-2 draw earlier this month. Much like India, South Africa had also defeated West Indies in their only U19 World Cup 2022 warm-up match.

With both India and South Africa encompassing of some of the top players to look forward to in this World Cup, fans can expect this match at the Province Stadium to be a belter of a contest.

IND U19 vs SA U19 Live Telecast Channel in India and South Africa

Star Sports Network will be broadcasting the live streaming of ICC U19 World Cup 2022 in India. As has been the case with broadcasting international cricket in India in the past, Star have arranged extensive coverage for this showpiece event as well.

The Guyana YODI between India and South Africa will be televised on Star Sports 1/1 HD and Star Sports Select 2/2 HD. Online users can stream the match on Star’s streaming application named Disney+Hotstar. It is worth mentioning that the match won’t be available on any other streaming platform in India.

Fans in South Africa will be able to watch this YODI on their televisions by tuning in to tried and tested SuperSport. Fans in Australia and England will be able to watch this World Cup on Fox Cricket and Sky Sports Cricket respectively.

Date – 15/01/2022 (Saturday).

Match start Time – 03:00 PM (South Africa) and 06:30 PM (India).

TV Channel – Star Sports 1/1 HD and Star Sports Select 2/2 HD (India) and SuperSport (South Africa).

Online platform – Not available.