IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Chennai tickets booking price list: India vs Australia 3rd ODI tickets online booking time

ODI cricket will return to the MA Chidambaram Stadium after more than three years as the iconic stadium will be hosting the third of a three-match India-Australia series on March 22.

Last international match for the teams before the forthcoming 16th season of the Indian Premier League, it could well be a series-decider after the first two ODIs in Mumbai and Visakhapatnam respectively.

India vs Australia 3rd ODI tickets online booking time

Tickets for this match were scheduled to be put on sale for general public this morning. The same not only happened as per the original schedule but witnessed exceptional response from fans in Chennai. Since being made available at 09:30 AM (IST), comparatively lesser priced stands have already been sold out.

For those who are planning to book India vs Australia 3rd ODI tickets, it is advisable to do the same as early as possible due to heavy demand, as expected. Online tickets are available on ticketing platform Paytm Insider (both website and mobile application).

All interested fans have to do is change location to Chennai, find “Mastercard Series 3rd ODI: India vs Australia, Chennai”, click on “Book Now”, select preferred price range, select number of seats and make the payment to book tickets. In a refreshing and technically-advanced development, fans won’t require physical tickets as entry will be provided by scanning e-tickets with QR code at the gates.

Furthermore, in a rare move nowadays, TNCA (Tamil Nadu Cricket Association) will also be selling offline tickets via a box-office setup at the stadium from March 18 (11:00 AM onwards). It is noteworthy that tickets of a solitary stand will be sold offline.

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Chennai tickets booking price list

TNCA have arranged for a total of eight different price categories for this match. They are:

Stands Rate Mode C / D / E Lower INR 1,200 Offline I / J / K Upper INR 1,500 Online I / J / K Lower INR 3,000 Online C / D / E A/C Hospitality Box INR 5,000 Online F Lower Hospitality Box INR 5,000 Online I / J Hospitality Box INR 6,000 Online F / H Hospitality Box INR 8,000 Online G Hospitality Box INR 10,000 Online

NOTE: The exact price on Paytm Insider could differ due to a 25% Entertainment Tax.