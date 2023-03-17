IND vs AUS commentators ODI series: Indian commentators at Star Sports for India vs Australia ODIs 2023

The first match of the three-match ODI series between Australia and India is being played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for this series and some of the prominent names are calling out the game for the audience on both TV and Digital platforms.

Former Australian captain Aaron Finch is a part of the English commentary team. The right-handed batter was playing for World Giants in the Legends League Cricket, but he has now joined the commentary duties. Finch has done commentary in BBL games, but this will be his first full-time assignment.

Former Australian pacer Mitchell Johnson is also a part of the panel. Johnson’s commentary was enjoyed by the fans in the Test series as well. The star names like Ravi Shastri and Harsha Bhogle are also in the commentary box to enhance the experience of the audience.

IND vs AUS commentators ODI series

Former Indian batter Gautam Gambhir and all-rounder Irfan Pathan used to be the regulars in the Hindi commentary panel, but they are not a part of the same in this series. Both of them are currently playing for India Maharajas in the LLC 2023. Like his commentary, Gambhir is smashing with the bat as well where he has scored three half-centuries.

Sanjay Manjrekar and Sunil Gavaskar are part of both the commentary panels for this series. Padamjeet Sehrawat has also been a regular in the commentary box, but he is also working in the LLC 2023 tournament.

Aakash Chopra used to be a prominent name as well in the Hindi commentary of Star Sports. However, he has now joined Viacom18 Media Private Limited and is currently a part of the WPL 2023 commentary panel.

Hindi Commentators: Deep Dasgupta, Jatin Sapru, Ajay Mehra, Sanjay Bangar, Sunil Gavaskar and Sanjay Manjrekar.

English Commentators: Harsha Bhogle, Ravi Shastri, Aaron Finch, Mitchell Johnson, Sunil Gavaskar, Ajit Agarkar, Sanjay Manjrekar.