PSL 2022: Erin Holland cheers for husband Ben Cutting as he scores half-century for Peshawar Zalmi in a losing cause vs Multan Sultans

Erin Holland cheers for husband Ben Cutting: The Australian all-rounder was being cheered by his wife at the National Stadium.

During the 13th match of the ongoing seventh season of the Pakistan Super League between Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans in Karachi, defending champions Multan Sultans beat Peshawar Zalmi by 57 runs to register a fifth consecutive victory this season.

Asked to bat first by Peshawar captain Wahab Riaz (0-55), Multan put on board 222/3 in their allotted quota of 20 overs. In what was the second-highest total of PSL 7, it was the fifth-highest innings score in the history of the tournament.

Individual half-century by Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan (82) and batter Tim David (51*) powered their team to a formidable total. While Rizwan hit eight fours and a six at a strike rate of 154.71, David smashed two fours and six sixes at a strike rate of 268.42 to play a titular role in a 31-ball 69-run partnership for the third wicket.

Veteran MS spinner Imran Tahir was the pick of the bowlers for his team with bowling figures of 4-0-25-3. Tahir, 42, dismissed Shoaib Malik (11), Sherfane Rutherford (2) and Hazratullah Zazai (43) within five deliveries that he bowled to put the opposition in a spot of bother.

Erin Holland cheers for husband Ben Cutting as he scores half-century for Peshawar Zalmi

Coming in to bat at No. 6 in the 12th over, Zalmi all-rounder Ben Cutting scored 52* (31) with the help of three fours and five sixes but no support whatsoever from the other end couldn’t prevent his team from a 57-run loss at the National Stadium. Cutting, however, was cheered by wife and illustrious presenter Erin Holland for scoring his maiden half-century for PZ, second in the PSL and fifth in T20s.

Readers must note that Holland is working in PSL 2022 as part of a three-member presenter panel. Holland, 32, later took to social media platform Twitter to express her views on Zalmi missing a trick by not electing to bat first.

I think @PeshawarZalmi missed a trick not batting first here.. 🥺🥲 @thePSLt20 — Erin Holland (@erinvholland) February 5, 2022

Only the second team after Sultans to play five PSL 7 matches, Peshawar are currently at the fourth position on the points table after losing their third match this season. Riaz and his men’s next match is also against Multan on February 10 in Lahore.