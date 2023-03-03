WPL 2023 Live Telecast Channel in India: When and where to watch Womens IPL matches 2023?

The stage is all set for the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League to get down to business from tomorrow onward. It wouldn’t be wrong to predict that the tournament has it in it to change the manner in which Women’s cricket is followed not just in India but across the globe.

The opening day will kick-start an entertaining opening ceremony consisting of performances by actors Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani and singer AP Dhillon on a Saturday evening.

The razzmatazz of showbiz will be followed by Gujarat Giants captain Beth Mooney and Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur walking out for the toss almost 15 years after Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid had walked out ahead of the first-ever Indian Premier League match.

While Dr DY Patil Sports Academy will replace M. Chinnaswamy Stadium as far as the venue is concerned, it will be interesting to see who replaces Brendon McCullum’s power-packed performance from that match to set the ball rolling in a blazing manner.

The opening day will then make way for the first-ever WPL double-header on Sunday. Royal Challengers Bangalore will lock horns with Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium in the afternoon before Giants will play their second match (against UP Warriorz) in as many days at the same venue.

WPL 2023 Live Telecast Channel in India

Having won the broadcasting rights for the first five seasons of Women’s Premier League, Viacom18 Media Private Limited will be broadcasting WPL 2023 just like the auction last month.

All the 22 matches of the tournament will be televised by a total of five channels in as many languages such as English, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Tamil. Coming on the back of successfully televising SA20 2023, one expects Viacom18 to excel during WPL 2023 as well.

Jio Cinema will be a one-stop destination for fans with respect to live streaming the first season of WPL. In a massive relief for fans across the nation, Jio Cinema won’t be charging any money in the name of subscription fee even for a tournament of this grandeur. As a result, Indian fans will be able to stream the tournament absolutely free.

Date – 04/03/2023 (Saturday) – 26/03/2023 (Sunday).

Match start Time – 03:30 PM & 07:30 PM (India).

TV Channels – Sports18 (1 SD & HD), Sports18 Khel, Colors Kannada Cinema & Colors Tamil.

Streaming platform – JioCinema.