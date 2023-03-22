HomeSearch

IND vs AUS Man of the Series ODIs: Who won India vs Australia Man of the Series 2023?

Dixit Bhargav
|Published 22/03/2023

Australia celebrate a wicket at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Australia have defeated India by 21 runs in the third ODI at the MA Chidambaram Stadium tonight. Two consecutive wins have handed the Aussies a 2-1 series victory. In what is their second consecutive ODI series win in India, they are the only team to win a bilateral series in this country in the last seven years.

A 69-run third-wicket partnership between former captain Virat Kohli (54) and wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul (32) had put the home team in a dominating position in a 270-run chase. In what appeared to be a tailor-made situation for Kohli to chase down the target around the halfway mark, India losing Rahul and all-rounder Axar Patel (2) in successive overs turned the tables on Wednesday.

The hosts further received a significant dent as Kohli and batter Suryakumar Yadav (0) were dismissed on back-to-back balls in the 36th over. Taking into consideration how most specialist Indian batters got out whilst playing their shots, them not being able to seal what should’ve been a comfortable run-chase was dejecting to say the least.

Player of the Match for being the pick of the bowlers across both the teams, Australia spinner Adam Zampa picking figures of 10-0-45-4 consisted of dismissals of the likes of Shubman Gill (32), Rahul, Hardik Pandya (40) and Ravindra Jadeja (18). While Australia all-rounder Ashton Agar dismissed two batters, all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and pacer Sean Abbott picked a wicket apiece.

IND vs AUS Man of the Series ODIs

Opening the batting for the first time in international cricket, Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh finished the series as its highest run-scorer. Marsh scored 194 runs at an average and strike rate of 97 and 131.08 respectively including a couple of half-centuries to win a Player of the Series.

In what is Marsh’s second such award for Australia, he has won it after seven and a half years. Marsh, 31, had last won an ODI series award during Australia’s tour of England 2015.

“Natural aggression when it comes to batting. It’s been a lot of fun. I’m coming off an extended break. Worked on a lot of things. Came here really fresh. It’s been great. Hopefully, I can have fun with Delhi [Capitals in Indian Premier League 2023] as well,” Marsh told host broadcaster Star Sports Network during the post-match presentation ceremony.

