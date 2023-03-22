IND vs AUS Man of the Series ODIs: Who won India vs Australia Man of the Series 2023?

Australia have defeated India by 21 runs in the third ODI at the MA Chidambaram Stadium tonight. Two consecutive wins have handed the Aussies a 2-1 series victory. In what is their second consecutive ODI series win in India, they are the only team to win a bilateral series in this country in the last seven years.

A 69-run third-wicket partnership between former captain Virat Kohli (54) and wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul (32) had put the home team in a dominating position in a 270-run chase. In what appeared to be a tailor-made situation for Kohli to chase down the target around the halfway mark, India losing Rahul and all-rounder Axar Patel (2) in successive overs turned the tables on Wednesday.

The hosts further received a significant dent as Kohli and batter Suryakumar Yadav (0) were dismissed on back-to-back balls in the 36th over. Taking into consideration how most specialist Indian batters got out whilst playing their shots, them not being able to seal what should’ve been a comfortable run-chase was dejecting to say the least.

Player of the Match for being the pick of the bowlers across both the teams, Australia spinner Adam Zampa picking figures of 10-0-45-4 consisted of dismissals of the likes of Shubman Gill (32), Rahul, Hardik Pandya (40) and Ravindra Jadeja (18). While Australia all-rounder Ashton Agar dismissed two batters, all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and pacer Sean Abbott picked a wicket apiece.

IND vs AUS Man of the Series ODIs

Opening the batting for the first time in international cricket, Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh finished the series as its highest run-scorer. Marsh scored 194 runs at an average and strike rate of 97 and 131.08 respectively including a couple of half-centuries to win a Player of the Series.

In what is Marsh’s second such award for Australia, he has won it after seven and a half years. Marsh, 31, had last won an ODI series award during Australia’s tour of England 2015.

“Natural aggression when it comes to batting. It’s been a lot of fun. I’m coming off an extended break. Worked on a lot of things. Came here really fresh. It’s been great. Hopefully, I can have fun with Delhi [Capitals in Indian Premier League 2023] as well,” Marsh told host broadcaster Star Sports Network during the post-match presentation ceremony.