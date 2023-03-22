Most Golden Duck in Cricket ODI: What is Golden Duck Meaning in Cricket?

The No.1 T20I batter in the world at present, Suryakumar Yadav now has an infamous record registered under his name as he becomes the only Indian batter ever to register three consecutive Golden Ducks in One Day Internationals.

During the ongoing third and series decider ODI between India and Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Suryakumar got bowled first ball to a quick delivery bowled by left-arm spinner Ashton Agar, as the former erred in judging the length of the delivery.

Earlier during the first and second ODI at Mumbai and Visakhapatnam respectively, the 32-year-old was adjudged Out Leg Before Wicket (LBW) to absolute peach of inswingers bowled by left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc.

Having not been able to score a single half-century since more than a year in the format, the string of consecutive first-ball Ducks couldn’t have come at a worse time for Yadav, especially this being the year of the ODI World Cup.

Having said that, a player of his caliber would certainly not look at this lean patch as a question mark over his overall batting form, as he has been in a scintillating run-scoring spree in the T20Is for India.

Most Golden Duck in Cricket ODI

The infamous record for registering the most number of first-ball Ducks, or simply known as the Golden Ducks, in the ODI format is held by former Sri Lankan fast bowler Lasith Malinga. Out of the 26 overall Ducks in Malinga’s ODI career, 13 were Golden Ducks.

Following Malinga in the list is former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi (12 Golden Ducks), pacer Wasim Akram (10), former wicket-keeper batter Moin Khan (10), and former Sri Lankan opener Sanath Jayasuriya (9).

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar was also dismissed for three consecutive ducks in 1994, but they were not off the first deliveries.

In the T20Is, allrounder Washington Sundar was the other Indian dismissed for three consecutive Golden ducks in the year 2020. These scores were registered against West Indies, Sri Lanka and New Zealand.

14th batter overall with ODI Golden Ducks

Suryakumar Yadav has now also become the first player to get dismissed for golden ducks in every match of an ODI series (min: 3 matches).

Overall, he is now the 14th batter to return back with first-ball ODI format Ducks, with the list including names like Alec Stewart, Andrew Symonds, Shane Watson et al.