IND vs AUS ODI head to head: India vs Australia head to head record in ODI history

India and Australia are all set to partake in a three-match ODI series merely three days after the successful culmination of a four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Having hosted a match during the last India-Australia ODI series as well, the iconic Wankhede Stadium will be the venue for the first ODI tomorrow.

Historically, there is no going into a safe house about the fact that Australia have dominated India in this format. A one-sided supremacy in overall ODIs sees them also calling the shots at their will both in India and at this stadium. The fact that there’s a 13-run difference between India and Australia’s average ODI innings totals against one another speaks highly about the latter’s ascendancy against the former.

That being said, as far as individual laurels in India vs Australia head to head records are concerned, Indian cricketers lead by a substantial margin across departments among players part of the current squads.

ALSO READ: Pitch report of Wankhede Stadium for first India-Australia ODI

Readers must note that the visitors will be without a few key players throughout the series. That being said, these matches will provide apt opportunities for all-rounders Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell to find their individual rhythm after having not played any form of international cricket since November 2022.

“I’m full of confidence at the moment that my best can match it with anyone. At 31 years of the age, we’ve seen a lot of guys who have hit their peak around that age. Hopefully that’s the case for me,” Marsh told ESPNcricinfo on the eve of the first ODI in Mumbai.

IND vs AUS ODI head to head records

Total number of matches played: 143

Matches won by IND: 53

Matches won by AUS: 80

Matches played at Wankhede Stadium: 4 (IND 1, AUS 3)

Matches played in India: 64 (IND 29, AUS 30)

IND average score against AUS: 254

AUS average score against IND: 267

Most runs for IND: 2,208 (Rohit Sharma)

Most runs for AUS: 1,123 (Steven Smith)

Most wickets for IND: 29 (Mohammed Shami)

Most wickets for AUS: 27 (Adam Zampa)

Most catches for IND: 26 (Virat Kohli)

Most catches for AUS: 20 (Glenn Maxwell)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).