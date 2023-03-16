Mumbai Wankhede Stadium pitch report: India vs Australia 1st ODI Wankhede pitch report batting or bowling

The first ODI of the three-match series between India and Australia will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. There is an ODI World Cup this year, so the relevance of this series between these two top sides is going to be huge.

India will be without their captain Rohit Sharma in this match and all-rounder Hardik Pandya will lead the side. The batting duo of Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill has been in great form this season and the eyeballs will be on them yet again. In the bowling department, there are a lot of options for the Indian team.

Australia will also be without their captain Pat Cummins in this series, and batter Steve Smith will be leading the side. Under Smith’s captaincy, the Australian team played well in the last two Tests, and they will be hopeful of doing the same in ODIs. There are a lot of all-rounders in the team that will be great for side’s balance.

Mumbai Wankhede Stadium pitch report

Wankhede Stadium’s track is one of the best batting tracks in India, and the same can be expected in this first ODI match as well. This stadium is hosting an ODI after more than three years, and the last ODI played here was between India and Australia only. Australia won that match easily by 10 wickets, where they chase the target of 256 runs.

A red-soil track will be used in Mumbai, which will provide extra bounce to the bowlers. In the initial overs, the pacers can get some movement with the new ball. The wrist spinners can be tricky here because of the bounce, but the smaller ground dimensions will make the work tougher for them.

Overall, it is going to be an excellent track to bat on with no real demons for the batters. The shorter boundaries and fast outfield will also aid the batters. It has been seen that batting has become easier under lights, so both teams may opt to chase in this match upon winning the toss.