IND vs AUS tomorrow match pitch report Mohali: Punjab Cricket Association Stadium pitch report batting or bowling

IND vs AUS tomorrow match pitch report Mohali: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of IND vs AUS 1st T20I.

Mohali’s PCA Stadium is set to host the 1st T20I of the 3-match T20I between India and Australia on Tuesday. This stadium is hosting a T20I match after an interval of over 3 years, so there is a lot of buzz about the same.

Both sides would want to finalize their playing combination ahead of the T20 World Cup next month. The defending champions Australia are without some of their key players, and this is a great chance for them to get their options tested. Team India will also welcome the pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel in the series.

The pitch at the PCA Stadium in Mohali is one of the most liveliest pitches in India where the pacers have enjoyed bowling. However, in the last few years, the nature of the pitch has changed a bit, and this pitch has also supported the batters in the recent past. However, with all being said, this pitch will provide assistance to the pacers.

Australian captain Aaron Finch said that the Mohali’s pitch will be offering some movement to the pacers, and the initial overs of the game will be crucial for both sides. Once set, the batters will be able to play their shots properly, and the true nature of the wicket will assist their shot-making.

#TeamIndia had their first training session ahead of the #INDvAUS series at the IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, yesterday. Snapshots from the same 📸📸 pic.twitter.com/h2g0v85ArH — BCCI (@BCCI) September 19, 2022

The outfield of this ground is very fast, and this will please the batters. Once placed in the gap, it will be very tough for the bowlers to stop the ball from reaching the boundary. Although, the bigger boundaries at this stadium will provide a cushion for the players. The spinners can take advantage in the middle-overs.

A total of 5 T20Is have been played at this very stadium, where three of the matches have been won by the chasing teams. The average 1st innings T20I score has been 178 runs, whereas the average 1st innings score in T20 Domestic games has been 166 rns. Both captains will prefer to chase here.