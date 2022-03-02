Mohali stadium capacity: What is PCA Mohali cricket stadium capacity for IND vs SL Test?

Mohali stadium capacity: Mohali’s PCA Stadium will host the first test between India and Sri Lanka from 4 March 2022.

After India’s white-wash over Sri Lanka in the T20Is, the focus shifts to a couple of tests ahead. This is an important series for both teams as 24 points of the WTC are up for grabs.

The Indian team has been a dominating side at home, whereas the Sri Lankans also can be deadly with their spinners. The Indian team has preferred to play on ultra-spinning tracks at home, but this can be a little risky in front of the Lankan spinners

Mohali’s PCA Stadium will host the first test from 4 March 2022, whereas Bangalore will host the 2nd test from 12 March. The Mohali test will be a historical one for Virat Kohli, as it will be his 100th test game.

Virat was set to play his 100th game in South Africa, but he was ruled out due to back spasms. It was initially reported that the game will be played behind closed doors. However, in the latest state of affairs, BCCI have allowed 50% crowds for the 1st test at Mohali. It has come as welcoming news for the cricket fans.

Virat Kohli loves playing against Sri Lanka and has a wonderful test scored against them. He has scored 1004 test runs at 77.23, with five centuries and two half-centuries.

The PCA or IS Bindra Stadium is a world-class stadium and has an official capacity of 26,950 spectators. PCA Stadium is quite famous for its 16 floodlights. The light pillars are quite low in height as the Chandigarh airbase is quite nearby. It was inaugurated with an ODI match between India and South Africa during the Hero Cup on 22 November 1993.

Team India have decided to drop Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane for this series. Shubhman Gill can finally be tried as a middle-order batter, and the PCA Stadium is his home ground as well.