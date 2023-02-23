IND vs AUS Women OTT platform free streaming link: IND W vs AUS W T20 World Cup 2023 Live Telecast Channel list

India Women will take on Australia Women in the semi-final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup at the Newlands in Cape Town. Australia topped Group-A, whereas India finished 2nd in Group B. The match is highly anticipated, and it is going to be a brilliant clash between both sides.

India Women will get a lot of support in this match, but they will have to punch above their weights in order to beat the mighty Aussies in this match. Renuka Singh is on fire, and she will again lead the bowling attack of the side. Smriti Mandhana will have to give India a good start in this match.

Australia Women are the defending champions, and they are the strongest team in the division. They have played like champions and would be looking to do the same in this match as well. This team is full of world-class players, and they are enjoying the South African conditions as well.

IND vs AUS Women OTT platform free streaming link

Star Sports India is the host broadcaster of ICC tournaments in India, and the match between India Women and Australia Women will be telecasted live on the Stars Sports channel in multiple languages. The match can be streamed live on digital platforms as well.

Disney+Hostar is the official digital portion of the Star Sports Network, and the game will be broadcasted live on the Hotstar app and website. The users will be able to watch the match under the cricket section on the platform. Just like TV, the viewers will be able to watch the match in different languages digitally as well.

It is to be noted that the match won’t be streamed for free on the platform as one of the paid packages of the platform has to be bought in order to watch the match. There is no official way to watch the match for free digitally.