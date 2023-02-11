Boland Park pitch report: Boland Park Paarl pitch report today Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 matches

The Boland Park in Paarl will host a couple of matches of the Women’s ICC T20 World Cup today. England Women will take on West Indies Women in the 1st match, whereas Australia Women and New Zealand Women will face each other in the 2nd match of the day.

The first match can be a really interesting affair as both teams have some star players in their ranks. England Women will have an upper hand here as they are one of the favourites to win the trophy this time around. West Indies Women are the underdogs, and they can surprise teams in the tournament.

The 2nd match of the day is between the Trans-Tasman rivals. Australia Women are the strongest side in the tournament, and they are expected to win this match as well. They have some of the best players in the division. New Zealand have given some tough competition to the Aussies, and the senior players of the side will be on the radar yet again.

Boland Park pitch report

Paarl’s pitch has not been a great track to bat on, and it was proved in the recent SA20 League as well. A total of 5 matches were played here, where the average 1st innings score was just 135 runs. This score proves the struggle of the batters.

In Women’s cricket, a total of 3 Women’s T20I have been played here where the average 1st innings score has been just 112 runs. It has been really tough to bat on this ground, and the spinners will play an important part on this track. This track is a little bit on the slower side, and the batters will find it tough to time them.

The initial overs of the match will be the best ones to bat as there will be fielding restrictions, and the pitch will be hard as well. It is certain that the captains can opt to bat upon winning the toss.