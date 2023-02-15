INDW vs WIW pitch report today T20 World Cup match: Newlands Cape Town Cricket Ground pitch report for T20

India Women will take on West Indies Women in the 9th league match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup at the Newlands in Cape Town. The pitches in the T20 World Cup have not been great for the batters so far, and a close eye will be kept on the pitch for this match as well.

India Women won the first match in a brilliant manner, and they will be looking to do the same in this match. Smriti Mandhana has started training and her arrival can be a huge boost for the Indian team. The spin duo of Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Radha Yadav will be very crucial in this match.

West Indies Women lost their opening game to England, and they will aim to bounce back in this match. Hayley Matthews and Stefanie Taylor are the ace players of the side, and they will carry the responsibility to give the team a great start. Afy Fletcher’s experience in spin will play a huge part here.

INDW vs WIW pitch report today T20 World Cup match

The Newlands in Cape Town is generally a pace-friendly track in the men’s matches, but the situation is completely opposite in the Women’s division. A total of 3 ICC Women’s T20 Cup matches have been played here in Cape Town this year, and all the matches have been dominated by the spinners.

The average 1st innings score in this tournament in Cape Town has been just 135 runs, and two of the three matches are won by the teams chasing. It is clear that batting has not been easy here, and the spinners are getting a lot of help from the wicket. This wicket is a little bit on the slower side.

The boundaries are not that huge here and fast field is fast as well, and these factors will help the batters. It is certain that the initial few overs will be the best ones for batting. Considering the record, both teams would want to chase upon winning the toss.