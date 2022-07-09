IND vs ENG 2nd T20 highlights 2022: Yesterday match result who won India vs England 2nd T20 highlights

IND vs ENG 2nd T20 highlights 2022: Clinical with the new ball yet again, India register back-to-back wins versus England in the T20I series.

During the second T20I of the ongoing India’s tour of England at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground, in Birmingham, team India prevailed against England by 49 runs, to go 2-0 up and take an unassailable lead in the three-match series.

With today’s win, team India have managed to keep their record of never losing a T20I series against England intact. Also, Rohit Sharma’s juggernaut as team India captain continues, as he registered his 14th consecutive win in T20Is, and 19th overall across all formats.

Rohit Sharma: 19th consecutive win as India captain (all formats) 14th consecutive T20I win as India captain — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) July 9, 2022



En route to target of 171, England got off to a worst start possible, losing Jason Roy on the first ball of the innings for a Golden Duck off Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3-1-15-3), who, alongside Jasprit Bumrah (3-1-10-2) took the game away from Jos Buttler and his men with the new ball in hand itself.

Losing their three power hitters within the powerplay itself, there was no coming back for the English batting line-up, as despite a couple of cameos from Moeen Ali (35 off 21) and David Willey (33* off 22), the target was never going to be in sight, as all they could manage was 121 All Out in 17 Overs.

IND vs ENG 2nd T20 highlights 2022

Earlier, after smashing 61 runs in the Powerplay, India were in no time reduced to 89/5, courtesy of a dream spell of fast bowling by the debutant Richard Gleeson (4-1-15-3), who got rid of the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant, to derail India’s hopes of posting in excess of 200.

He was well complimented by Chris Jordan (4-0-27-4) at the other end, and had it not been for Ravindra Jadeja’s unbeaten knock of 46* (29), England might have well levelled the series today.

Jadeja’s career best T20I knock helped India post 170/8 in their 20 Overs, and all it took was yet another remarkable display of swing bowling especially from Bhuvneshwas Kumar, the player of the match today, to make it curtains for England.

Watch the India v/s. England 2nd T20 highlights by clicking here.