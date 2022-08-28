IND vs PAK OTT platform: India vs Pakistan live streaming channel free streaming link

IND vs PAK OTT platform: The SportsRush brings you the OTT streaming details of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match.

The highly anticipated game between India and Pakistan is just a few hours away, and the excitement is building up for the same. All the experts around the world have given their predictions about the same and full-house attendance is expected in Dubai for the spectacle.

Both India and Pakistan know that they will most probably face each other next Sunday as well in the super-4 stages, but every India-Pakistan match has its own value. Both teams met each other last time in the T20 World Cup last year at the very same venue, where Pakistan thumped the Indian team by 10 wickets.

Shaheen Afridi and Jasprit Bumrah are missing the tournament for their respective sides, and both teams would want to start the tournament with a win over their arch-rivals.

IND vs PAK OTT platform

The match between India and Pakistan is one of the most anticipated ones and spectators all around the world want to watch the match. Dubai’s stadium is housefull, and fans around the world will watch the match on television and OTT platforms.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma T20I records against Pakistan

Star Sports Network is the broadcaster of the Asia Cup, and almost all the channels of Star Sports will broadcast the match in multiple languages around the platform. Apart from Star Sports, the match will be televised on DD Sports as well, so the free-to-air audience can watch the match on DD Sports.

The match will be live on Star’s OTT platform Disney+Hostar as well. Although, the users will have to buy the premium package in order to watch the match live on Hotstar. The users will be able to watch the match in multiple languages on the OTT platform as well.

There is no official way to watch the match on OTT platforms for free as Disney+Hotstar is the only legal OTT broadcaster, and a premium package must be bought in order to watch the match.