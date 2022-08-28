Rohit Sharma T20 matches vs Pakistan list: Rohit Sharma vs Shadab Khan T20 head to head record

Rohit Sharma T20 matches vs Pakistan list: The SportsRush brings you the performances of Rohit Sharma against Pakistan.

India will take on Pakistan in a massive Asia Cup 2022 game at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. Whenever both these teams play against each other, there is a lot at stake, and both sides would want to be on the winning side.

Rohit Sharma is the captain of the Indian side, and the team has done well under his captaincy. Although, Rohit has ot been that great this season with the bat. He failed to score a single half-century in the IPL 2022, whereas his performance in T20Is this year has not been great as well. Under Shaheen Afridi’s absence, he would want to bat well in this match.

Rohit Sharma T20 matches vs Pakistan list

Rohit Sharma’s record against Pakistan in the ODIs is excellent, but he has struggled a lot in the T20Is. In ODIs, Rohit has smashed 790 runs in 24 ODIs at an average of 51.42, which includes a couple of centuries. One in the 2019 World Cup and one in the 2018 Asia Cup game.

In T20Is, the numbers are not even average. He has managed to score just 70 runs in 7 innings at an average of 14.00. He went on a duck last time around in the 2021 T20 World Cup game, where Pakistan won the match by 10 wickets at the end.

The scores of Rohit in T20Is against Pakistan are 0,10, 0, 24, 4*, 2 and 30*. It is interesting that Rohit has been dismissed by Pakistan’s left-arm seamers in the last three T20I innings. However, Shaheen Afridi is injured this time around, and there is no left-arm bowler in Pakistan’s squad, which will be a bit of relief for the Indian captain.

Rohit Sharma vs Shadab Khan T20 head to head record

Rohit has not faced a single ball of Pakistan’s spinner Shadab Khan in a T20I so far. It is clear that Rohit has not batted for longer intervals against Pakistan in T20Is, and Shadab generally bowls in the middle-overs for Pakistan. Although, leg-spinners generally trouble the right-handed batters, and Shadab would want to do the same as well.