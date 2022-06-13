IND vs SA 3rd T20 pitch report: ACA-VDCA Visakhapatnam cricket Stadium pitch report for 3rd IND vs SA T20I

IND vs SA 3rd T20 pitch report: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the 3rd T20I between India and South Africa.

After winning the matches in Delhi and Cuttack, the Proteas would want to seal the series against India in Visakhatpatnam. South Africa have been great against India in white-ball cricket in the 2022 season so far.

Team India is without their star players in this series, whereas South Africa have also lost the services of Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram. Rishabh Pant has not been great as the captain of the side. This is a do or die game for Team India, and they would want to get a win anyhow in this match.

IND vs SA 3rd T20 pitch report

Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA cricket stadium in Visakhatpatnam will be hosting a T20I match after a span of more than two years. This ground has hosted a total of two T20I matches in the history and both of them have ended in low-scoring contests.

Sri Laka were bowled out for just 82 runs in 2016, whereas the encounter between India & Australia was also a low scoring ecnounter between both sides. So, it is clear that batting has not been easy at this ground, and the bounce at his ground has not been great. Spinners are expected to get some help from this wicket.

The boundaries of this stadium are not that big, behind the square boundaries are around 57-65 metres, whereas the straighter boundaries are around 68-75 metres. There won’t be any issue for the batters to clear the fence overall. A fresh pitch is expected for this match, and this should favour the batters.

The dew will play an important role in this match, so both captains would want to bowl first after winning the toss. A total of 13 IPL games have also been played here where the average 1st innings score has been just 157 runs.